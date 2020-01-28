CBD Face Wash Is the Next Generation of Rejuvenation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness company, NUYU launches its designer CBD products. One of NUYU's most distinct innovations is their specialty line of organic, herbal infused, CBD beauty products.

CBD, short for Cannabidiol, is known for its anti-inflammatory, and tension-relieving properties, but it is also tested as a natural way to improve cognitive function and aid in restoring a range of motion and flexibility to muscles and joints. Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid, a chemical found in the cannabis plant. There are over 100 different cannabinoids, but CBD is extracted and used mainly for its medical properties. CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it will not induce a "high" like its fellow cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). While many CBD products on the market do contain a nominal amount of THC, NUYU's CBD products contain zero percent THC, making them safe and effective for anyone to use.

NUYU is using CBD in some revolutionary ways. Aside from an array of tinctures and roll-on CBD products in varying strengths, NUYU also has a unique line of CBD infused beauty products, with the added benefits of specialized herbal blends.

NUYU's Cleansing Face Wash - Botanical contains 100mg of triple certified CBD isolate, as well as botanical ingredients like Licorice Root, Asparagus, and Angelica Root extract. When used externally, CBD oil can help reduce visible redness and inflammation on the skin's surface, while repairing the damage caused by clogged pores. Pores that have been dirty and clogged for too long may expand, which gives skin an aged appearance. CBD can help to clear and reintroduce vitamins A, C, E, and B complex to stay hydrated and fight blemishes and future breakouts.

New to the game and already making waves, NUYU Wellness Inc. has a home base in the heart of Seal Beach, California, where they have become famous for selling high quality, affordable CBD products. NUYU tries to keep their price points customer-friendly, so anyone can try their boutique line of beauty products.

NUYU will be expanding to retailers throughout the United States as soon as 2020. In the meantime, their Cleansing Face Wash is currently available in their California store-front, as well as online at nuyucbd.com.

#NUYUSEALBEACH #NUYUWELLNESS #NUYUSKINCARE #NUYUBODYCARE #NUYUCBD

Please direct inquiries to:

Noel Ramune

954-399-2207

233204@email4pr.com

SOURCE NUYU CBD

Related Links

http://nuyucbd.com

