CBD for Mental Health: Popular CBD Brands investigates, Is It Worth the Hype?

CBD has been found to improve serotonin function in the brain, which happens to be a key component to antidepressants. This can be used to treat seasonal or long-term depression by improving your body's natural ability to experience happiness. It is fast acting and positive effects improve over time. CBD is not psychoactive, does not produce a "high," and it has not been found to produce a dependency for continued use. There are fewer side effects reported with CBD compared to other antidepressants, so this is a safe choice when first starting to treat depression.





Stress

Stress can cause insomnia and contribute to other mental illnesses, like anxiety and depression. In excess, stress can also degrade the brain's regenerative properties and overall health. CBD improves your brain's ability to process and deal with stress, resulting in less panic and worry. If you find yourself acting before thinking when stressed out, CBD can help you think and process events more rationally.

Anxiety

CBD has been shown to affect the serotonin receptor that is connected with anxiety, making this an effective treatment for anxiety disorders. CBD also stimulates faster restoration in the brain, combating the negative effects stress and anxiety have on the brain's health. You may find that you are calmer and have a better ability to handle stressful situations after starting to take CBD.

