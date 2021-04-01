CBD Giant Premium Jane Introduces Novel Sleep-Aid Formula With CBN, GABA

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American CBD giant Premium Jane has introduced a new range of infused products that are specifically engineered to help individuals improve their nightly sleep patterns. The products contain a novel formulation of 25mg CBD extract, as well as infused amounts of CBN, GABA, melatonin, and chamomile.

The inclusion of CBN (cannabinol) is particularly novel across the greater CBD market, with few brands utilizing the little-known cannabinoid. Several anecdotal reports suggest CBN may function to improve sleep quality, though these claims have not yet been supported by clinical data.

Introduction of the new product line, which comes in the form of flavored 1,500mg CBD gummies, comes at an appropriate time as many Americans find themselves suffering from pandemic-related sleep difficulties and anxiety-related insomnia.

"It's been an ongoing goal of our development team to formulate a unique, specifically-engineered sleep-aid formula," says Premium Jane CEO Jeff Yauck. "The combination of CBN, GABA, melatonin, and chamomile extract in these specific amounts is distinctive, and may help individuals get back into a normative nightly sleep cycle."

GABA, which stands for gamma-aminobutyric acid, is a central nervous system neurotransmitter that's become widely known for its calm, anxiety-reducing effects. Combined with melatonin (another effective natural sleep remedy), CBD, and CBN, the unique formula may showcase positive results in terms of helping users improve sleep quality and duration.

"It goes without saying the importance of obtaining quality rest on a nightly basis," says Yauck. "For the best results, we suggest taking 1-2 gummies about an hour or an hour-and-a-half before going to sleep."

PJ Marketing, LLC and the Premium Jane label has developed a distinguished reputation among many American CBD users, and is one of the few brands to boast an "Excellent" rating on TrustPilot. For more information or to shop the current Premium Jane Sleep-Aid range, visit www.PremiumJane.com .

