CBD Global Industry Leader to Showcase All-Natural Products at Expo
Sep 06, 2019, 09:15 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences, the largest vertically integrated producer of hemp-derived cannabinoids in North America, will exhibit several products free of artificial ingredients September 12 - 14 in Baltimore, MD, at Natural Products Expo East (NPEE). Folium Biosciences exhibited at Natural Products Expo West earlier in 2019, where its products were met with great acclaim.
Folium Biosciences' booth at NPEE will display a variety of all-natural products, including bulk ingredients, balms, tinctures, gummies, dog treats, and hemp pellets. Folium Biosciences' hemp oil is organically compliant and adheres to Colorado's strictest farming regulations. Unique to the industry, the recently released CBD Gummies are notable for being completely free of artificial ingredients.
"We take great pride in developing products that promote human health and wellness," said Kashif Shan, CEO of Folium Biosciences. "Maximizing our use of natural products is one of the ways we do that."
In addition to utilizing several natural products, Folium Biosciences ensures its hemp oil is of the highest quality. This is done by employing a proprietary engineering process that maintains the plant's broad profile – guaranteeing customers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids. Folium Biosciences sets the industry standard by selectively removing the plant's only psychoactive component, Delta 9-THC. 0.0% THC is confirmed through high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and has been verified through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE).
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Folium Biosciences is a B2B bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. It holds a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License from CDPHE, which allows it to legally manufacture and sell food products containing CBD.
