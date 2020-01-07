CBD Healthcare Company Launches Professional Line of Topical Products with Higher Concentrations of CBD and Transparent Third-Party Testing

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Healthcare Company announces the launch of the most comprehensive CBD product line of massage, muscle relief and skincare products for spa, wellness, therapeutic and chiropractic professionals.

"We're offering professionals a source they can depend on for responsible ingredients, rigorous testing, effective concentrations of CBD, and transparent test results," says Tom Wellman, President of CBD Healthcare Company. "Our CBD potency begins where most others end."

CBD Healthcare Company has introduced the country's most comprehensive CBD product line of massage, muscle relief and skincare products for spa, wellness, therapeutic and chiropractic professionals. Formulated with higher concentrations of CBD hemp oil per ounce, all products include a QR code that accesses a third-party certificate of analysis. Products are available at CBDHealthcareCompany.com and distributed through Scrip Companies including Massage Warehouse, ScripHessco and Bodyworkmall. CBD Healthcare Company's professional line of skincare and facial formulas combines Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and CoQ10 with botanical extracts including edelweiss flowers, deep sea algae, lavender, lemongrass, jojoba and aloe. CBD Moisture Recovery Cream helps hydrate, tighten and plump the look of skin, reducing the appearance of lines. CBD Anti-Aging Concentrate Serum provides firming benefits. CBD Hydra Renewal Night Cream gently exfoliates and moisturizes. Available at CBDHealthcare.com.

The brainchild of long-time wellness specialists who have developed professional products for the spa and wellness industries for more than a decade, CBD Healthcare Company offers higher concentrations of CBD hemp oil per ounce than most other brands. In addition to CBD, proven best-in-class treatment ingredients include MSM and Capsaicin to enhance muscle and joint recovery. In CBD Healthcare Company's skincare and facial formulas, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and CoQ10 combine with botanical extracts including edelweiss flowers, deep sea algae, lavender, lemongrass, jojoba and aloe.

"Random testing reveals as high as 70 percent of CBD products do not contain the amount of CBD listed on the label, while other products may not clearly label their CBD content or falsely advertise 'full-spectrum CBD,'" says John Walsh, Partner at CBD Healthcare Company. "CBD Healthcare Company ensures customers have complete and accurate information before they purchase any product. What is on the label is in the container, with organically grown, non-GMO hemp, certified locally, so you're able to verify the purity of the product."

CBD Healthcare Company's manufacturing process is traceable from the plant genetics to the finished, high-grade formulas. A QR code on each product accesses a third-party certificate of analysis for each product and lot number. A second certificate of analysis provides the full profile of hemp extract. Extracted from hemp grown in America with U.S. agricultural permits, the CBD in CBD Healthcare Company products is extracted and tested in the U.S.

CBDHealthcareCompany.com also offers a dedicated Pro Shop for professionals to place orders at wholesale prices and learn more about CBD, ingredients, testing and formula application.

CBD Healthcare Company's complete line of massage, muscle relief and skincare products can be found at www.cbdhealthcarecompany.com, and is also distributed through Scrip Companies, via Massage Warehouse, ScripHessco and Bodyworkmall.

About CBD Healthcare Company

Founded by partners in the wellness industry spanning more than a decade, CBD Healthcare Company is the source you can trust for the most professional, comprehensive line of CBD massage, muscle relief and skincare products that contain significant levels of CBD. Formulated with organically grown CBD hemp extract at the heart, CBD Healthcare Company products can be found at https://cbdhealthcarecompany.com/ as well as through distributors of Scrip Companies including Massage Warehouse, ScripHessco and Bodyworkmall.

