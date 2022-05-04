CBD-infused Cosmetics Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Innovation & Portfolio Expansion Leading to Product Premiumization | Technavio

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to compete in the market. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing competition and consumer demand for improved products have been encouraging vendors to focus on R&D operations. To attain differentiation in the competitive market, vendors are looking at including innovative ingredients and technologies with practical benefits and minimal or no side effects. Vendors are releasing products, which will help consumers in overcoming hair and skin-related issues such as hair loss and damage and skin drying and wrinkling due to pollution and unhealthy lifestyles. Vendors are offering products in premium ranges to make a mark in the luxury cosmetics segment. As a result, the sales are increasing, contributing to the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth.

However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries will be a major challenge for the CBD-infused cosmetics market during the forecast period. CBD-infused cosmetics are common in most developed countries. However, their penetration in developing countries, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in these countries, is very low. Also, the market in these countries faces several challenges, such as the lack of knowledge about the latest products and a greater demand for traditional cosmetic products. Furthermore, in developing countries, price consciousness among the people is a major hurdle that restricts the adoption of such premium cosmetic products. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate emerging markets in APAC and Eastern Europe due to the lack of knowledge related to the products offered to people.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Skincare



Makeup And Haircare



Fragrances



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The CBD-infused cosmetics market share growth in the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increased awareness of the importance of skincare among people globally. Nowadays, consumers are willing to spend more on premium skincare products than before. Also, CBD-infused skincare cosmetics manufacturers are continually focusing on product innovations and new product launches to expand their customer base.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.74 Performing market contribution North America at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cronos Group Inc.

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Endoca BV

Green Light Acquisitions LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

LOreal SA

The CBD Skincare Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

