CBD-infused Cosmetics Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Innovation & Portfolio Expansion Leading to Product Premiumization | Technavio

May 04, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market is set to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.42% according to Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for CBD-infused cosmetics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products will facilitate the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth in North America over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a sample report.
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market size
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market trends
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market industry analysis
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to compete in the market. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The growing competition and consumer demand for improved products have been encouraging vendors to focus on R&D operations. To attain differentiation in the competitive market, vendors are looking at including innovative ingredients and technologies with practical benefits and minimal or no side effects. Vendors are releasing products, which will help consumers in overcoming hair and skin-related issues such as hair loss and damage and skin drying and wrinkling due to pollution and unhealthy lifestyles. Vendors are offering products in premium ranges to make a mark in the luxury cosmetics segment. As a result, the sales are increasing, contributing to the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth.
However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries will be a major challenge for the CBD-infused cosmetics market during the forecast period. CBD-infused cosmetics are common in most developed countries. However, their penetration in developing countries, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in these countries, is very low. Also, the market in these countries faces several challenges, such as the lack of knowledge about the latest products and a greater demand for traditional cosmetic products. Furthermore, in developing countries, price consciousness among the people is a major hurdle that restricts the adoption of such premium cosmetic products. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate emerging markets in APAC and Eastern Europe due to the lack of knowledge related to the products offered to people.
To know about other drivers & challenges -Download a sample now!
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Skincare
- Makeup And Haircare
- Fragrances
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment
The CBD-infused cosmetics market share growth in the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increased awareness of the importance of skincare among people globally. Nowadays, consumers are willing to spend more on premium skincare products than before. Also, CBD-infused skincare cosmetics manufacturers are continually focusing on product innovations and new product launches to expand their customer base.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample now!
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors
Related Reports:
- The face masks and peels market share is expected to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%.Download a sample now!
- The premium cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 51.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%. Download a sample now!
|
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.74
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca BV
- Green Light Acquisitions LLC
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
- LOreal SA
- The CBD Skincare Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article