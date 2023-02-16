CBD-infused cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 24.39%; Growth driven by innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors : 15+, including Blueberries Medical Corp, Canapar s.r.l, Cronos Group Inc, De La Beuh, Elixinol Global Ltd, Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Herbivore Botanicals, Imbue Botanicals LLC, In Season Beauty, Isodiol International Inc., Joy Organics LLC, Kana Skincare, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, LOreal SA, MALIN GOETZ , Medical Marijuana Inc, The CBD Skincare Co, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (skincare, make-up and haircare, fragrances, and others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 24.39% according to Technavio.

CBD-infused cosmetics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

CBD-infused cosmetics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Cronos Group Inc - The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as body butter, bath bomb bundle, and face moisturizer.

- The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as body butter, bath bomb bundle, and face moisturizer. De La Beuh

Elixinol Global Ltd - The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

- The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as capsules, tinctures, and topicals. Endoca BV - The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as capsules, cream, and crystals.

- The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as capsules, cream, and crystals. Green Light Acquisitions LLC - The company offers CBD-infused cosmetics such as Manuka honey skincare, lip balm, and face cream.

CBD-infused cosmetics market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization

Rising product awareness especially among millennials

Growth of the cosmetics industry

KEY Challenges –

Lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries

Availability of counterfeit products

Compliance with regulatory conditions for manufacturing CBD-infused cosmetics

The CBD-infused cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this CBD-infused cosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the CBD-infused cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blueberries Medical Corp, Canapar s.r.l, Cronos Group Inc, De La Beuh, Elixinol Global Ltd, Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Herbivore Botanicals, Imbue Botanicals LLC, In Season Beauty, Isodiol International Inc., Joy Organics LLC, Kana Skincare, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, LOreal SA, MALIN GOETZ, Medical Marijuana Inc, The CBD Skincare Co, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

