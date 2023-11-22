CBD-infused Cosmetics Market to increase by USD 4.64 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 42% of the global market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.64 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 27.04% during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio expansion leading to CBD-infused product premiumization are notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market. However, factors such as lack of awareness of CBD-infused cosmetics and market penetration in developing countries may impede market growth. The market is segmented by source (hemp and marijuana), product (skincare, makeup and haircare, fragrances, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the hemp segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the hemp segment is fuelled by the rising consumer desire for natural and sustainable beauty products. Some of the main advantages of this segment include anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities which are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors contributing to the market growth in North America include the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America .

Company Insights

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Blueberries Medical Corp, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, De La Beuh, Earthly Body Inc., Endoca BV, Herbivore Botanicals, Imbue Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Joy Organics LLC, Kana Skincare, LOreal SA, MALIN GOETZ, Manuka Pharm, Medical Marijuana Inc., The CBD Skincare Co, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Vertly LLC

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

