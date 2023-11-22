CBD-infused Cosmetics Market to increase by USD 4.64 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 42% of the global market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.64 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 27.04% during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio expansion leading to CBD-infused product premiumization are notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market. However, factors such as lack of awareness of CBD-infused cosmetics and market penetration in developing countries may impede market growth. The market is segmented by source (hemp and marijuana), product (skincare, makeup and haircare, fragrances, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth of the hemp segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the hemp segment is fuelled by the rising consumer desire for natural and sustainable beauty products. Some of the main advantages of this segment include anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities which are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America accounts for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors contributing to the market growth in North America include the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America.

Company Insights 
The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Blueberries Medical Corp, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, De La Beuh, Earthly Body Inc., Endoca BV, Herbivore Botanicals, Imbue Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Joy Organics LLC, Kana Skincare, LOreal SA, MALIN GOETZ, Manuka Pharm, Medical Marijuana Inc., The CBD Skincare Co, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Vertly LLC

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio

