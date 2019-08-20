CBD-Infused Drinks Tries to Offer a More Health Conscious Way to Consume Cannabis

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, entrepreneurs are developing new and innovative products for consumers. Generally, most people stereotypically assume cannabis is consumed via smoking through rolled joints or other types of paraphernalia. However, as the legal cannabis market continues to expand, producers are introducing new offerings into the market. For instance, dried cannabis accounted for the majority of overall cannabis sales in legal regions. Several years later, many regions began to witness their dried cannabis sales fall as secondary products filled the gap. In particular, products such as concentrates, extracts, topicals, edibles, and beverages became widely popular among consumers. And beverages in particular have completely reshaped the way consumers can ingest cannabis. Unlike dried cannabis or concentrates, which require consumers to smoke or vape, beverages can be consumed without the adverse effects of smoking. Typically, most infused beverages are packed with CBD because of its widespread accessibility, as THC is still strictly regulated in almost every region across the world. And, generally, CBD beverages are being used by both consumers within the recreational and medical market because of its therapeutic benefits and calming properties. Recreational users may turn to infused beverages as relaxation stimulants, while medical users look to leverage them to treat a variety of conditions such as chronic pain, migraines, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, and epilepsy. With the growth in both the recreational and medical segments, the CBD infused beverage industry is positioned to become a leading market within the broad cannabis industry. And according to data compiled by Fior Markets, the global cannabis beverages market is expected to reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2025 while exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (TSX-V: WTER), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH)

Infused beverages are much easier to administer because most products are simply just droplets of topics mixed into a drink. Drinks such as wines, spirits, coffee, tea, kombucha, and sports drinks are often times mixed with CBD topicals. Notably, tinctures such as full-spectrum CBD oils are used within beverages because of their wide ranging benefits. Full-spectrum CBD oil provides consumers with protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids and contains all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that the human body processes on its own. Additionally, full-spectrum CBD oil is considered an ideal source of Omega 3 and Omega 6. Omega 3 plays a vital role in creating hormones that regulate inflammation as well as contractions and relaxation of arteries. The oil is also known to contain vitamins such as A, C, E, and B complex. Vitamin A is an antioxidant and helps protect cells from the damage of free radicals. Similarly, Vitamin C and Vitamin E are also powerful antioxidants that boost the body's immune functions to prevent certain medical conditions. Moreover, B Complex Vitamins help boost the immune system, create red blood cells, and produce sex and stress-related hormones. While tinctures are a popular method to create infused beverages, producers have also used powders or other types of solvents that dissolve better within liquids. However, regardless of the method to create infused beverages, many consumers are attracted to the market because it is a much healthier way to consume cannabis. "The future of the cannabis industry is not just going to be adult and medical use cannabis but the inclusion of CBD in a large array of beverages and foods That trend has already started, and will quickly accelerate with the national legalization of cannabis and the creation of a regulatory structure for inclusion of CBD in edibles. That means that CBD and hemp will figure prominently in the future of both the beverage and the cannabis industry," according to Joseph V. Micallef, former Chief Executive Officer of Allegro Media Group and keynote speaker for the wine and spirits industry.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) just announced breaking news this morning that, "it has secured a contract through its UK subsidiary, which will generate over $833,000 of topline revenue. This is the largest contract for the Company to date, and puts the Company on a firm track to exceed its previously issued 2019 revenue guidance of $1 million.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated "I'm happy to announce that the Company has secured its largest contract to date, adding over $833,000 in top line revenue. The Company is making strides towards becoming the market leader in premium CBD infused consumer products. We have been making incremental progress towards bringing our products to market and generating revenue; shareholders are beginning to see the fruits of managements' labors. There is still a lot of work to be done; the Company has an ambitious business plan that it is focused on executing. There is a lot of business in the pipeline that the Company is working on closing to generate more sales and form partnerships that will create long-term growth to the Company's top and bottom line. I am headed to London this week to ensure that Company completes the payment process for this contract so that we can add it to the 2nd quarter filings."

The contract was executed in the 2nd quarter of 2019. The payment, which originated from the UK, had not settled at time of filing deadline. After consulting with the Company's retained accountants, it was determined that it would be in the Company's best interests to file 2nd quarter financials to remain compliant with OTC Markets and will amend the filing upon completion of the clearing process in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

"Aside from work on this contract and the two-container order that we announced last week that should be shipping out next month to the UK, the Company has been focusing on Canyon Create, investing more capital and resources this quarter into expanding distribution of Vanexxe, which is currently available on Wal-Mart.com. This ground breaking product fulfills a need for an affordable and effective cosmetic treatment for unsightly varicose veins, which before its launch didn't exist in the marketplace. The Company is also set to launch its Prickly Pear acne cream, which uses CBD and CBG as its activating agents. The Company feels this product has the potential to become a market leader relatively quickly. We're excited for Canyon and the Company's other initiatives that will be picking up steam in the 2nd half of the year. I look forward to keeping the investor and shareholder community informed as I am able to update everyone accordingly."

LALPINA CBD water can now be purchase online at visiting: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

The Company was recently given a short-term price target of $0.05-$0.06 by Ludlow Research. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here: https://ludlowresearch.com/reports

To Buy Vanexxe on Wal-Mart, click here: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vanexxe-Varicose-Vein-Support-Gel/867729968

About American Premium Water Corp. - American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com). American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality hemp-derived CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) creates and distributes innovative, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products to serve the Canadian cannabis market. HEXO Corp. and Molson Coors Canada (MCC), the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company recently announced that they had closed the transaction announced on August 1st, 2018, to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization. The joint venture, Truss, will be led by former Molson Coors executive, Brett Vye, in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Vye will report to the Truss board of directors consisting of three members appointed by MCC and two members appointed by HEXO. "With the backing of two partners with deep Canadian roots, proven success, and market-leading experience in the respective beverage and cannabis industries in Canada, Truss will hit the ground running," said Brett Vye, Chief Executive Officer at Truss. "When consumable cannabis is legalized in Canada, Truss will be ready to make its mark as a responsible leader in providing high-quality beverages for the Canadian consumer. Why "Truss"? We are joining together the extensive experience and excellent practices of each partner to build a powerful foundation for the future."

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." New Age Beverages Corporation recently announced the launch of its CBD portfolio into Hong Kong, its first major international expansion. Under the umbrella of its Health Sciences Division wholly-owned subsidiary, New Age is shipping its premium portfolio of CBD oils, creams, and lotions to Hong Kong, with activation across its entire global direct-to-consumer channel under its 'NHANCED CBD brand name. The launch will initially cover the areas of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories and will feature three distinct products, CBD Body Cream at 150mg CBD strength, CBD Roll-on Gel at 200mg CBD strength, and CBD Oil at 500mg CBD strength. Jerry Haase, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer for the New Age Health Sciences Division commented, "The Health Sciences Division at New Age is so proud to bring all these superior clinical products to consumers. We have years of study in cannabinoids, and one of the most extensive arrays of intellectual property in the beverage industry at New Age. Our launch of CBD leverages that depth of expertise to provide a highly efficacious CBD portfolio to consumers."

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (TSX-V: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. recently announced the launch of its new canned product line, featuring Alkaline88® in 16oz aluminum cans, available in Alkaline88® water, four all-natural flavored waters, and three all-natural flavored Cannabidiol ("CBD") infused waters. As demand for canned products is steadily increasing, the Company continues to innovate and add to its unparalleled product suite to provide consumers with a variety of products. Consumers will be able to purchase Alkaline88® water in a convenient canned format, along with the Company's flavor infused waters and flavored CBD infused waters. The Company expects to bring its new product line to market by Q1 of calendar year 2020. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our highly anticipated canned product line. Based on the national success of Alkaline88® and our recent debut of our bottled flavor infused Alkaline88, expanding into the canned market is a logical next step to continue to expand our growing brand portfolio," stated Richard A. Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "Consumer demand for canned beverages continues to grow, with the global beverage can market estimated to reach USD USD 60.92 Billion by 2024 according to Grand View Research. We expect to capitalize on this growth through our new canned product offerings and use them as an additional in-road into the convenience store market which has a large emphasis on canned products," concluded Wright.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. recently reported that it has expanded its agreement to purchase harvested hemp flower and leaf, or hemp chaff, from Emerald Health Hemp Inc. ("EHH") from 1,000 to 1,200 acres for 2019. EHH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerald Health Sciences Inc. and a related party of Emerald. Based on last year's harvest, Emerald expects production from the 1,200 acres to be at least 270,000 kg of hemp chaff in 2019 with, conservatively, approximately 2% cannabidiol ("CBD") content. Emerald estimates that this hemp may yield 3,500 kg of extracted CBD, which it plans to use to manufacture premium oils, softgels and associated value-added products for Canadian adult-use and medical consumers. Emerald intends that the past and future harvested hemp will be processed through extraction, with some also going through gel encapsulation, in the Factors Group manufacturing facility in Kelowna, BC. With the support of Emerald, the Factors Group expects to complete final construction on the retrofitting and segmentation of its proposed processing facility in the coming weeks and plans to submit its final evidence package to Health Canada for review and approval shortly thereafter. This operating facility is estimated to have annual extraction capacity of up to one million kg of biomass and can produce up to 600 million CBD softgel capsules per year. "CBD, despite being non-psychoactive, currently cannot legally be added to food, beverage or dietary supplement products under US Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") rules. However, with the FDA's recent initiation of its CBD policy review, we believe there is potential that in time federal US rules will permit CBD-infused products," said Allan Rewak, VP Communications and Stakeholder Relations. "Emerald intends to maximize every opportunity that becomes allowable."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For American Premium Water Corporation financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars by global media partners inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com