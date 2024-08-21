CBD IV Therapy from Pico IV Now Available in Over 200 Clinics & Almost All 50 States

Just One Year Since Launch, CBD IV Infusions Have Exploded in Popularity.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pico IV, pioneers of the world's first CBD IV therapy, are continuing to innovate, expand their offerings and increase accessibility. In just one year since launch, CBD IV infusions went from being in a handful of IV therapy clinics in California to over 200 clinics in almost all 50 states. In that time, over 15,000 doses of CBD have been shipped, leading to thousands of satisfied customers. The launch of this innovative product was covered in an extensive article in Forbes .

Despite the strong market desire for intravenous CBD (aka cannabidiol) and other cannabinoids, no one had previously been able to create a CBD or cannabinoid product that was safe for intravenous use. This is because the particle size is too large to fit through a sterile filter. Even with the recent advent of nano-technology that allowed cannabinoid particles to be reduced to the size of a nanometer, making it water soluble, it still fell short of the size needed for a sterile filtration process.

"We've been blown away by the market response to CBD IV infusions," said Joe Young, CEO of Pico IV. "Users are sharing transformative stories, and we're witnessing firsthand how CBD, delivered intravenously, can make a profound impact. Pico IV is proud to lead this innovation in the IV therapy industry and we are thrilled to witness just how much we've grown."

Miles Terry, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of Pico IV, developed a patent-pending process to reduce CBD and cannabinoid particles to a picometer—1,000 times smaller than traditional nanoemulsions. This breakthrough allowed the particles to pass through a 0.1-micron sterile filter, making the infusion completely safe for intravenous use with increased absorption. All CBD IV infusions undergo rigorous third-party testing for purity and potency.

"Moving to California about a year ago was amazing until my world crashed with a Crohn's diagnosis," said Paris S., Pico IV user in Sacramento, California. "I was alone, scared, and desperate for answers. The strong medication I was prescribed left me bedridden, but I also couldn't live without medication. Thankfully, I was introduced to the staff at PICO IV, and living with Crohn's has never felt easier… I love how this has provided me the opportunity to live my life with less flare ups so I can be at my best potential. As an athlete, personal trainer & avid outdoors person, my life looks brighter having PICO IV by my side!"

Pico IV is committed to continued innovation, accessibility and safety. In addition to the widespread success of a CBD isolate in IV form, they developed and launched a broad spectrum CBD. Broad spectrum CBD differs from the isolate in that it contains small amounts of other cannabinoids. In the case of Pico IV, these cannabinoids include CBG, CBN, CBD-a, and CBC. Together, the cannabinoids create an entourage effect– where the whole works more effectively than the sum of their parts. This newest formulation with increased antioxidants has resulted in people experiencing more positive benefits.

Pico IV also recently became members of the American IV Association (AIVA), the leading authority in the field of IV Hydration Therapy. AIVA's mission is to empower its members to drive the industry forward safely. Together, they hope to further education and safety within the exploding IV hydration industry.

Discover the benefits of CBD IV therapy for yourself. Visit PicoIV.com to find a provider near you and join thousands of others who have experienced profound results.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About PICO IV Inc.

Founded in 2023, PICO IV Inc pioneered a new technology to become the world's first manufacturer of CBD IV Therapy. Committed to using the highest quality CBD with rigorous third-party testing, Pico IV sets the standard for CBD quality, transparency, and efficacy. PICO IV is currently available in a number of clinics across the US and is available for purchase by licensed providers. For more information, please visit PicoIV.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

PICO IV Inc

855-900-0020

[email protected]

SOURCE Pico IV