CBD Kratom Statement Regarding Civil Investigative Demand Issued November 20, 2025

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom has received the Civil Investigative Demand (CID) issued by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and will cooperate fully. We take this process seriously and welcome any opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our safety standards, compliance practices, and long-standing commitment to consumer education.

To be clear, CBD Kratom does not manufacture or sell 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products, nor do we carry any synthetic or artificially created kratom derivatives. Our business model has always centered around natural kratom products supported by responsible safeguards, transparent consumer information, and education designed to help consumers understand what they are purchasing and how to use these products responsibly.

All of our products are properly labeled, include clear safety warnings, and provide transparency to consumers. Every product we sell undergoes testing to verify identity, potency, and purity. These tests are part of our standard operation, not because they are required everywhere, but because they are the right thing to do.

We also comply with all local registration and licensing requirements, including jurisdictions that require product registration, such as St. Charles County. We consistently meet and exceed these expectations as part of our commitment to responsible operations.

CBD Kratom has long been a supporter of strong, common-sense regulation, including the Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). We have testified in support of regulatory frameworks, provided scientific and operational information to lawmakers, and encouraged policies that protect consumers while ensuring unsafe products stay out of the market. We believe thoughtful regulation is essential, and we have repeatedly taken proactive steps to advance it.

We are prepared to provide the Attorney General with the information needed and will do so promptly. At the same time, we believe the scope of this CID is unusually broad for retailers and manufacturers that do not sell or handle 7-OH. The current administration has specified the importance of this distinction, and it continues to be echoed in federal policy discussions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , have, in recent national conversations about natural medicines and botanical products, publicly differentiated natural kratom from synthetic, adulterated, or manipulated derivatives, stressing the importance of distinguishing traditional plant materials from dangerously altered substances. These comments reflect a broader federal understanding that policy must differentiate between the natural kratom plant and products that artificially elevate or chemically modify specific alkaloids, such as 7-OH.

CBD Kratom continues to support responsible, natural plant-based innovation that emphasizes education, transparency, and consumer trust. Initiatives like DER , a first-of-its-kind low-dose kratom beverage, along with our continued investment in clear labeling and consumer education, reflect that mission.

CBD Kratom remains fully committed to cooperation, transparency, and the safety of Missouri consumers. We look forward to working with the Attorney General's Office to demonstrate how our approach, grounded in testing, clear labeling, and consumer education, meets and often exceeds regulatory expectations. We will continue prioritizing natural products, strong safeguards, and clear consumer guidance, consistent with the federal distinction between natural kratom leaf and synthetic 7-OH derivatives.

CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned CBD and kratom retailer in the U.S., operating more than 50 locations across Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. Built on a commitment to high-quality ingredients, clear labeling, knowledgeable customer guidance, and accessibility through online ordering and same-day delivery, CBD Kratom offers a wide selection of cannabis, kratom, and other wellness products designed to support everyday needs. The company is the official CBD and kratom partner of the United Football League and continues to set the standard for responsible, consumer-focused industry practices.

