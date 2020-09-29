CBD Manufacturer Global Widget Opens New CBD Extraction Facility, Advocates for CBD Legislation Aimed at Growing Jobs and Businesses

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget™, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products for Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™ for pets brands, announced today the grand opening of its new CBD extraction facility, as the company continues to add local jobs and encourage state and federal agencies to accelerate growth of the hemp industry through regulatory oversight.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at Global Widget's headquarters in Tampa, with Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce representatives and other local, state and federal officials scheduled to attend.

Kevin Collins, co-CEO of Global Widget, said the new 15,000-square-foot extraction plant will help the company further its mission of supporting community job growth and "making high-quality CBD more affordable and accessible to consumers who benefit from using it and to businesses who prosper from selling it."

Global Widget, founded in 2016 as a pioneer in the CBD industry, has created nearly 200 high-paying managerial and manufacturing jobs at its three neighboring Tampa facilities, including its newest plant, where CBD isolate and distillate is extracted from industrial hemp. With more than 100,000 square feet in total, the company is one of the largest vertically integrated CBD manufacturers in the nation, providing over 1,000 CBD products to consumers, retailers, distributors and white label customers around the world.

Chief Compliance Officer Margaret Richardson, who also leads Global Widget's scientific research efforts, said the company is working with federal legislators and providing guidance to the Food and Drug Administration to help establish CBD as a legitimate, compliant industry that can benefit local businesses and boost state economies.

Richardson said bringing Global Widget's expertise to discussions of pending bills such as the "The Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2020" (HR 8179) helps the FDA set thorough and realistic regulations.

"This bill treats CBD as a dietary supplement, which is critical to the long-term stability of the hemp industry in Florida and the United States," Richardson said.

Global Widget, which tests all its CBD products in-house and through Florida's largest certified third-party lab, is registered with the FDA and has received a Florida Hemp Food Establishment Permit from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services division, which regulates the state's sale of hemp and CBD-infused products.

