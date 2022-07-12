CBD Move Free Adds New Pocket-Sized Balm to its Line, Announces New Retailer

The new 350mg balm is two-ounces and retails for $19.99 USD, enabling consumers to bring CBD Move Free with them anywhere to fight inflammation and calm joint discomfort or muscle aches at a moment's notice. Created from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients, the pocket-sized product taps the soothing properties of CBD to offer relief to areas where consumers need it most. The 350mg balm has also been validated for its purity and superior ingredients via third-party testing.

"We're very excited to be expanding our brand in various ways - from adding new products to onboarding new retail partners," says CBD Move Free's CEO and co-founder Jonas Roeser. "As we develop new products and work with more retailers, we wanted to create a high-quality product without the high price tag that comes with so many other CBD products. We're thrilled to announce our newest product that provides a solution to the high price point, and also gives our retail partners a product that's perfectly suited for shelves."

CBD Move Free currently offers a full line of CBD-infused balms and products to suit a variety of needs and lifestyles from athletes to seniors, all of which are available for purchase directly on the brand's website. Some of its most popular products, including the 1000mg balm and the Senior Formula balm, are available in several major retailers including Bartell Drugs and now all Market of Choice stores. The brand is also approved by Rite Aid, owner of Bartell Drugs.

The brand is also making waves worldwide having recently been named a finalist for The World CBD Awards in the "Best CBD Topical" category. The awards show will be hosted in Barcelona, Spain next month, where the winners will be announced.

For additional information on CBD Move Free and its products, visit cbdmovefree.com

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort, while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

