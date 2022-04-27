CBD Move Free Launches Line of Topical Balms to Provide Muscle and Joint Relief

Each balm is crafted from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients infused with CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid renowned for its impressive relief of aching muscles and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition to its carefully formulated ingredients, the unique, roll-on packaging design of CBD Move Free's topical balms allows users to apply the product exactly where they need relief, without any waste. The CBD and other healing agents are fast-acting and absorbed by the skin almost immediately to provide comfort.

CBD Move Free's current line includes a variety of products suited to provide relief to a number of different consumers and needs including:

CBD Move Free has also organically compiled a team of brand champions and supporters with expertise in a variety of categories. This support ranges from Rise Movement owner and celebrity trainer, Jason Walsh, who uses the balms on his clients and is also currently collaborating with CBD Move Free on a branded RiseNation product, to nationally renowned geriatric care specialist Dr. Marion Somers, who knows the importance of keeping seniors moving with her own signature product, and more. Acclaimed author, researcher and beloved reality TV relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz has also joined the team as an advisor and is working alongside the brand on a new personal product that's slated to launch later this year.

"We're thrilled to be building a line of CBD products alongside a team of trusted individuals that will not only provide users with relief but also peace of mind knowing their discomfort won't hold them back anymore," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "Our line truly has something for everyone - whether you're a working parent who needs a bit of extra help to make it through soccer practice after a long day, an athlete in your prime looking for natural relief, or you're in your 70s seeking a product to help you stay active. We're eager to continue innovating and producing unique CBD products for a variety of needs."

The CBD Move Free line is available now for purchase directly on the brand's website. For additional information on CBD Move Free and its products, visit cbdmovefree.com

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

SOURCE CBD Move Free