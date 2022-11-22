CBD Move Free Officially Announces Board of Directors and New Product Updates

The Company Continues to Provide The Highest-Quality Products While Maximizing Opportunities for Growth with Industry Titans on its Board

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free , a company that offers a line of unique CBD relief products designed to maximize everyday life, is officially announcing the members on its Board of Directors: Cooper Schwartz, an Online Marketing and lead-generation expert, and Kyle Hockenstein, a CBD business professional and entrepreneur. The two industry titans have been with the brand since the start and have played an integral role in propelling the company forward. Their efforts have also recently helped CBD Move Free launch two new products and upgrade several of its best-selling topical balms.

Board Member Cooper Schwartz is a founding partner of Money Group. This portfolio company owns and operates Money.com, Digg.com, ConsumersAdvocate.org, and NavChain™ (a proprietary lead scoring and ad delivery technology platform). The organization helps brands position and promote products through well-researched content with information that helps solve problems and demystifies new industries so that consumers can lead richer lives. Schwartz's vast knowledge in the digital marketing space is a valuable asset to CBD Move Free's Board, allowing him to bring a new perspective to managing its online acquisition and marketing efforts. Schwartz has also collaborated in past years on different ventures with Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free.

As an entrepreneur for over 25 years and the Chief Operating Officer of Soulshine Cannabis, Kyle Hockenstein joins the Board with vast knowledge in the business and cannabis space. He is also the Founder and Owner of Mystic Ranch, a first-class craft cultivation center that houses recreational cannabis and industrial hemp farms. Hockenstein will bring his experience in building successful businesses to the company to more effectively guide CBD Move Free through new growth in both sales and brand awareness. Hockenstein, a high school classmate of Roeser's, has worked with Roeser for over two decades and was a partner in Roeser's insurance company, LTC Financial Partners.

"I'm very proud to have both Cooper and Kyle join our Board as we work to bring this organization to a new level," says Roeser. "They are already adding tremendous value to the business with their new perspectives and knowledge from their respective industries. I've been lucky to know both of them for over a decade, and I'm excited to witness the impact they will have on the brand."

With the support of both Schwartz and Hockenstein, CBD Move Free is continuing on a growth path and launching two new CBD Kinesiology Tapes, expanding its robust line of products. The two kinesiology tapes allow the body to enhance athletic performance and recover at a quicker rate. Launching in two forms, the 10MG CBD Kinesiology Tape [$39.95] delivers natural energetic frequencies and minerals to the body and the 400MG CBD Kinesiology Tape - 8' Roll [$49.95] provides flexible support with arnica and other minerals. Both can be purchased on CBD Move Free's website.

The brand is also updating several of its best-selling topical balms, now utilizing responsibly sourced, plant-derived ingredients from San Benito Hemp Company and Terra Oil from Novvi as the company looks to deliver the highest quality products to its consumers. Continuing with high-caliber partnerships in the space, CBD Move Free recently launched two new clinically-studied soft gels in collaboration with Arbor Hemp - CBD Move Free Arbor Sleep [$79.99] and CBD Move Free Arbor Slim [$79.99 USD]. Both soft gels are made with 1000mg of Hemp extract and are offered as alternatives to pharmaceuticals for those battling sleep and weight issues.

"Growing our line of products both internally and with trusted partners is an exciting step for CBD Move Free," shared Roeser. "Introducing Kinesiology Tapes felt like a natural next step after we launched the Trusted Advisors Program, a program we built to support chiropractors and their clients. Additionally, sourcing plant-derived ingredients and high-quality pharmaceutical-grade oils continue to elevate our line, making good on our promise to deliver best-in-class CBD products."

For additional information on CBD Move Free and its products visit CBDMoveFree.com .

About CBD Move Free

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

