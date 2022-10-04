CBD Move Free Partners with Arbor Hemp to Launch New Clinically Studied Products Designed to Improve Sleep and Aid with Weight Loss Goals

The Two Products Will Work in Tandem with Your Body's Endocannabinoid System to Enhance Daily Life

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free , a line of unique CBD relief products designed to maximize everyday life, is today announcing a collaboration with Arbor Hemp , a hemp company offering clinically studied plant-sourced solutions. The partnership will initially result in the launch of two co-branded products, Sleep Soft Gels and Slim Soft Gels, which are geared towards those looking to improve sleep and curb cravings with natural, clinically studied, hemp extract supplements they can trust. The two new products add to CBD Move Free's robust line of products that focus on rest and recovery.

The CBD Move Free Arbor Sleep soft gels leverage clinically studied Full Spectrum Hemp Extract to help those in need of a good night's rest by potentially decreasing the amount of time spent waiting to fall asleep and increasing time spent in deep sleep. The product was observed in a 90-day, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled human study that measured a variety of physical factors, such as weight, BMI, girth, anxiety, appetite, pain, mood, etc. Participants taking active doses of the Sleep product saw major improvements in sleep, especially deep sleep known as REM.

"Collaborating with Arbor Hemp is a great fit for our brand as it gives us the opportunity to add more unique, high-quality products to our existing line and serve a market that is seeing a stronger demand for best-in-class, reliable products," says Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "With Michael Scherr's deep expertise in the cannabis, hemp and natural products industry paired with our growing distribution network, I'm excited to officially launch our first products and continue innovating together."

The second product to launch is the CBD Move Free Arbor Slim soft gels. The Slim product was clinically studied to aid in weight loss and naturally reduce undesirable food cravings by leveraging a rare and non-intoxicating cannabinoid, THCV, which has been shown to enhance focus and curb appetite. The product is specifically powered by Nitro-VTM*, a proprietary THCV organic Varin oil. THCV has the potential to modify dopamine reward cycles and reduce the chemical incentive most people feel to consume fatty or sugary foods.

"We're thrilled to partner with a brand like CBD Move Free to bring these clinically studied products to a wider market," shares Michael Scherr, CEO and founder of Arbor Hemp. "There are a lot of people looking for legitimate alternatives to pharmaceuticals to battle sleep and weight issues and these two products are going to provide that while also being affordably priced."

While the launch of the co-branded Sleep and Slim soft gels is the first effort to come from the collaboration between the two brands, both look forward to continuing the partnership and bringing new, innovative products to market, including a signature CBD balm.

Each box of CBD Move Free Arbor Sleep and CBD Move Free Arbor Slim provides 30 soft gels developed with 1000mg of Hemp extract. Both soft gels will be available later this month on both CBD Move Free's website, cbdmovefree.com and Arbor Hemp's website, arborhemp.com .

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

About Arbor Hemp:

Inspired by the natural beauty of our home base in Colorado, Arbor Hemp is a reliable hemp brand offering clinically studied plant-sourced solutions. Across various languages and cultures, the word 'Arbor' represents trees of all shapes and sizes. Similar to how trees help stabilize our environment, Arbor Hemp products were built upon transparency, education, and empowerment, offering a sense of stability while facing day-to-day challenges. As a conduit to nature, Arbor's Hemp Extract works in tandem with your body's Endocannabinoid System and has been clinically tested to bring you closer to your weight goals and improve your body's natural sleep cycles. The hemp plant is not only the lifeblood of our company, we know it has the power to replace timber and lumber as a resource, transforming how we make fiber, construct buildings, and reduce our carbon footprint. For more information, please visit https://arborhemp.com or follow us on Instagram @arborhemp.

