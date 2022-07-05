CBD Move Free Partners with Novvi LLC, Market Leader in Sustainable, Biodegradable Ingredients for Personal Care

CBD Move Free Is the First Company of its Kind to Deliver CBD Balms Using Novvi's Plant-Based, Naturally Derived Oils & Emollients

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free today announced a strategic partnership with Novvi, a leader in creating breakthrough plant-derived petroleum alternative materials for better living that emphasize performance while maintaining a low carbon footprint. Through the partnership, CBD Move Free will deliver the first-ever line of Cannabidiol (CBD) relief products using Novvi's responsibly sourced, plant-derived ingredients, including its ultra-moisturizing Luxtra emollients.

"CBD Move Free continues to pioneer the CBD industry by making it a priority to use the highest quality ingredients that are better for our customers as well as for the world around them," said Jonas Roeser, CEO & Co-Founder of CBD Move Free. "It was a natural fit to partner with Novvi, who is truly at the forefront of enabling the development of high-performance personal care products that utilize the most sustainable and leading-edge ingredients available."

CBD Move Free will incorporate Novvi's ingredients across its full line of topical balms, which are expertly formulated and leverage a unique roll-on design to provide targeted relief for sore muscles and inflammation. These products are naturally derived, 100 percent plant-based, sustainably sourced, and not tested on animals. They will be available in retail stores this summer.

In addition, CBD Move Free is currently producing a new, signature personal care product that will utilize CBD, CBG, and Novvi's Luxtra, a class of premium intelligently designed, naturally sourced, ultra-high purity emollients that offer elegant textures without a greasy after feel. Luxtra offers a winning combination of sustainability, luxurious aesthetics, and ease of formulation. The Luxtra portfolio is non-comedogenic, biodegradable, and designed with 100 percent renewable carbon. Notably, oils structurally similar to Luxtra have been clinically shown to be the most effective media to topically deliver and enhance the therapeutic effect of CBD. Later this year, CBD Move Free's Luxtra-based products are expanding into sexual wellness in collaboration with acclaimed author, researcher, and reality TV relationship expert, Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

"CBD Move Free is our partner in the CBD space, and we're excited to collaborate with them to create a line of products that is the first of its kind in the industry," said Jeremy Austin, SVP of Product Strategy and Market Development at Novvi. "Consumers have been clear in their desire for what CBD Move Free can deliver together in collaboration with Novvi - science-backed products that can simultaneously leverage novel ingredients, promote sustainability, and provide the relief they need."

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

About Novvi:

Novvi is the industry leader in naturally derived synthetic ingredients for beauty and personal care. Formed as a joint venture of Amyris, American Refining Group, Chevron USA and H&R, Novvi engineers, manufactures, and sells innovative, proprietary, and high-end raw materials and specialty chemicals from renewable sources. Learn more at www.Novvi.com .

CBD Move Free