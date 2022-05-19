CBD Move Free Teams with Renowned Geriatric Care Specialist Dr. Marion Somers on Signature Product for Seniors

Over the past four decades, Dr. Marion has provided care for more than 2,000 elderly clients and now is helping caregivers everywhere by providing valuable insights and information. CBD Move Free's Senior Formula is one of the ways Dr. Marion is helping to keep seniors living life to the fullest without being held back with everyday aches and pains. The Senior Formula balm is created from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients, and taps the soothing properties of both CBD and CBG to offer relief where seniors need it most by fighting inflammation, offering soothing relief, calming joint discomfort and supporting exercise recovery.

In addition to its carefully formulated ingredients, the unique, roll-on packaging design allows elderly users to easily apply the product directly to the area that needs relief. The CBD, CBG and other healing agents are fast-acting and absorbed by the skin almost immediately to provide comfort.

"Having worked with seniors my entire life, I know firsthand what they need and what they are looking for in a product to help keep them going," said Dr. Marion. "I teamed up with the CBD Move Free team to create my signature Senior Formula balm to help tackle the everyday aches this demographic often experiences while still maintaining the independence of the individual. The easy-to-use self-application allows older adults to use the product anywhere - at home or on-the-go - without needing any additional help."

"CBD Move Free is all about keeping people moving- because after all, movement is life," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "We're thrilled to have this specialty senior product in our line to keep this community active and couldn't have asked for a better partner than Dr. Marion to bring this to life," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "With her expertise and experience, we were able to develop a product that suited the needs of seniors while focusing on the right ingredients to best soothe their specific problem areas"

CBD Move Free has a full line of CBD balms and products to suit a variety of needs including their Swing Free balm crafted for athletes, their Formulated for Her balm created specifically for women and more. The brand is also continuing to expand and is currently working on a number of new products that will launch in the coming year.

The CBD Move Free line is available for purchase directly on the brand's website. For additional information on CBD Move Free and its products, visit cbdmovefree.com

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort, while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

