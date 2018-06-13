CBD Naturals®' and NanoSphere™ Technologies Launch Strategic Partnership

Nano-AmplifiedTM products utilize nano-emulsification to transform phytocannabinoids and other compounds into molecules that are 100 times smaller, eliminating waste and increasing bioavailability.

"This partnership is essentially Nano 2.0, engaging more sophisticated scientific advancements and technology to create even more effective products for consumers," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and former founder of Isodiol, now known as Isodiol International Inc, a company that broke $400 million in value at the beginning of this year. "With a proven track record of technology and results, this partnership is a true win-win for the industry and fans of CBD."

Nano-AmplifiedTM products can be used on the skin or in the body. CBD Naturals® and NanoSphere Technologies will continue to work together to develop more products that take advantage of the latest in nano technology.

Berry previously worked with NanoSphere Technologies to provide nano products while at Isodiol and looks to expand its use. NanoSphere Technologies was the first in the industry to offer nano-amplified products. In particular, CBD Naturals®' Nano-AmplifiedTM products are designed for absorption, bioavailability and waste reduction.

An entrepreneur with background in the cannabis industry as well as oil and gas, Josh Franks manages NanoSphere Technologies. He previously founded Greentek Fluid Innovations, a Pennsylvania company that sold non-toxic environmentally friendly nano fluids to the oil and gas industry as well as Trifecta LLC, which offers organic pesticide/fungicide for plants using colloidal nanotechnologies. He continues to develop formulations for nano emulsions from cannabinoids with NanoSphere Technologies.

"We enjoy the opportunity to create even better nano formulas for CBD Naturals and are proud that we've been able to increase the amount of CBD added to each bottle of water while maintaining clarity," Franks said.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/



