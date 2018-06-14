CBD Naturals® Celebrates Blissful Ingredient Breakthrough

Essentially, CBD plus beta-caryophyllene work together to protect something called anandamine – otherwise known as the "bliss molecule" – in the body. Discovered in the 1990s, anandamine is a fatty acid neurotransmitter produced by the body and named for the Sanskrit word "ananda" for bliss.

Anandamide is the only other known molecule besides THC that can access the body's CB1 (cannabinoid) receptors, however, unlike THC, it does not lead to potential psychotropic effects. While anandamide is fragile and breaks down quickly, CBD and beta-caryophyllene work synergistically to prevent it from disintegrating, creating extended feelings of bliss.

"At CBD Naturals, we are incredibly proud of our technological and scientific leadership in the industry as well as our forward-thinking products and solutions," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and former founder of Isodiol, now known as Isodiol International Inc. "We are helping our customers recharge and rejuvenate the way nature intended while enjoying a little more bliss in their lives."

CBD Naturals infuses its range of colloidal phytocannabinoid and terpene blends into products such as Bliss Me™ Beverage Enhancers and other CBD Naturals® products focused on feeling and living great. CBD Naturals® is one of few brands to receive a registration mark from the USPTO, which is even more rare in the CBD/cannabis industry. It represents the first trademark to ever be filed with "CBD" in the name, evidence of its head start and innovation in the industry.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

Contact:

Logan Lidster

logan@carlsbadnaturals.com

844-877-7908

