CBD Naturals® Health Water™ to Make a Splash at International Cannabis Business Conference

"Carlsbad sits atop of a huge aquifer and is one of the best natural water sources in the world – our amazing city was actually named after a location in the Czech Republic known for its 313 natural springs," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol; which now share a strategic partnership. "There's no better time than now to replace your ordinary bottled water with a beverage that goes to work for you, enhancing your body's natural wellness capabilities."

Health WaterTM is created to support overall homeostasis and replenish the body. In addition, the water supports a more eco-sustainable future with the use of hemp, the only plant that helps repair the environment and gives back to the planet.

Both still and sparkling Health WaterTM contain CBD Naturals® PuraZomesTM, a proprietary colloidal phytocannabinoid complex for hydration, as well as electrolytes, plus more than 72 non-GMO ionic and trace minerals from the Great Salt Lake to balance the body.

CBD Naturals® will exhibit Health WaterTM and other new brands at booth 16 at the International Cannabis Business Conference in Vancouver, June 24-25 and is sponsor of the conference's After Party.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

Contact:

Logan Lidster

press@carlsbadnaturals.com

844-877-7908

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-naturals-health-water-to-make-a-splash-at-international-cannabis-business-conference-300669981.html

SOURCE CBD Naturals

Related Links

http://www.cbdnaturals.com

