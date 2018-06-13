Hops-derived represents a breakthrough discovery for the cannabis industry where hemp-derived CBD cannot be sold. It is created from humulus, a plant in the Cannabaceae family, a family of flowering plants. While CBD derived from cannabis is accepted by about 10 percent of the world, hops is accepted and recognized across the globe.

"While hops are often appreciated for their flavorful role in creating beer, they also make a significant contribution to the cannabis industry. We are honored to be selected as the exclusive U.S. distributor and look forward to enhancing our growing product line," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals®, now known as Isodiol International Inc, a company that broke $400 million in value at the beginning of this year.

The agreement falls under the Food Safety and Standards Institute.

CBD Naturals® is one of few brands to receive a registration mark from the USPTO, which is even more rare in the CBD/cannabis industry. It represents the first trademark to ever be filed with "CBD" in the name, evidence of its head start and innovation in the industry.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

Contact:

Logan Lidster

logan@carlsbadnaturals.com

844-877-7908

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-naturals-signs-exclusive-us-distribution-agreement-with-premier-supplier-of-hops-derived-cbd-isolate-300665409.html

SOURCE CBD Naturals

Related Links

http://www.cbdnaturals.com

