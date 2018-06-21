CBD Naturals® to Introduce Cutting-Edge Floré™ Skin Care Line at International Cannabis Business Conference in Vancouver

Floré™ uses grape and apple stem cells, ginkgo biloba, peptides and other natural ingredients that support youthful, supple skin; the skincare line also includes products for balancing oil to address blemish-prone skin, along with an all-over SPF 40 for protection from the sun that also addresses visible effects of free radicals to the skin.

"If you are seeking ageless, clear, beautiful skin with only the best ingredients, then look no further," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol; which now share a strategic partnership. "Our unique formulations deliver skincare around the clock to reverse the clock and balance the skin – it's like having a microscopic facial from the best skincare consultants around all day and night."

Floré™ offers products that address the different skincare needs of women and men. The men's line, for instance, works to soften skin and facial hair for improved texture and tone and a smoother shave.

The Cannabidiol (CBD) in Floré™ Mitozomes™ delivers powerful antioxidants in micro-encapsulated spheres that result in little bursts of ingredients all day in a more bio-available form. This constant delivery gives more power to the products efficacy.

Floré hemp-derived ingredients are 100% organic, earth-friendly and contribute to a more sustainable planet.

CBD Naturals® will be showcasing Floré™ and other new products at booth 16 at the conference, which takes place June 25 at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

