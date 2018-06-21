CBD Naturals® to Introduce PFX™ Beverage Drops at International Cannabis Business Conference

At the conference, CBD Naturals® will also introduce Bliss MeTM beverage enhancers, made with hops-derived CBD (humulus lupulus), delivering great taste and rejuvenation in an alternative phytocannabinoid option.

"Whether you prefer hemp or hops, we have the ingredients and the solution to quench your thirst and deliver the results you desire," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol; which now share a strategic partnership. "A drink of water can be so much more than just basic hydration– it can be a powerful form of refreshment and rejuvenation with PFX."

PFXTM Beverage Enhancers are ideal for on-the-go and can easily be stored in a car, purse or backpack for convenience. A few drops of PFXTM provide a full serving and flavor a full bottle of water. With no added sugar and all-natural flavors and colors, the drops are vegan and non-GMO to support healthy living.

Made with liposomal ingredients to deliver absorption and colloidal-amplification for more concentrated performance, PFXTM comes in a variety of blends to support different needs and modalities.

A portion of proceeds from all products sold will be dedicated to hemp education and initiatives.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

Contact:

Logan Lidster

press@carlsbadnaturals.com

844-877-7908

