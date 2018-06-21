CBD Naturals® to Launch New RASATM Cannabis-Infused Coconut Water to Feed Growing Health Frenzy

Aligned with the body's emotional energies or '"rasa's", RASATM offers nutrition and hydration that supports mind-body wellness. Each RASATM flavor is formulated for enhanced bioactivity; with ingredients and music or art that resonate with each of the rasa emotions, allowing consumers to determine whether they need a drink with more heart or more intuition, more grounding or more communication. Art and music have a unique effect on our senses and wellbeing, playing a key role in supporting each of the 'rasa' energies. As an enhancement, RASATM allows you to #FindYourFlow by providing a QR code on every bottle that delivers art and music from budding artists, designed to work in harmony with the RASA™ of your choice.

"Our goal is to support a sustainable future by harvesting eco-friendly hemp and incorporating additional earth-friendly ingredients into our products, and RASA delivers on this promise," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol; which now share a strategic partnership. "We are proud to support a better world through hemp products that enhance your sense of wellbeing and new artists who are seeking to make a difference."

RASA™ celebrates the origin of its cannabis derived, non-THC hemp seed. A secondary goal of the brand is to educate about cannabis as a botanical term for hemp and its non-psychoactive compounds as opposed to its commonly misunderstood association to marijuana.

"Many people associate cannabis and marijuana synonymously, not realizing that cannabis is actually the technical botanical name of hemp which produces many non-psychoactive compounds not associated with marijuana," says Berry. "Hemp education is an important aspect of what we hope to accomplish with our brands to help remove the stigmas associated with this miraculous plant so that it can become a mainstream part of healthy living."

The coconut in RASATM is derived from the meat of the coconut left behind by coconut water harvesters, reducing the carbon footprint by maximizing use of the whole coconut. Other ingredients include beta-caryophyllene and humulene, which create a synergistic effect that provides a more effective result along with powerful antioxidants, and replenishing electrolytes to support maximum hydration.

RASATM is vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. It is naturally flavored with no artificial additives and no added sugar.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

