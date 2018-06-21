CBD Naturals® to Make it Rain with New Hemp Rain® Line at International Cannabis Business Conference Vancouver

Designed for refreshment and health, the lightly flavored carbonated beverages come in a variety of flavors and are packed with phytonutrients and terpenes for anytime enjoyment. With no sugar or artificial flavors or colors, Hemp Rain® drinks are vegan, gluten-free, eco-friendly and packed with sustainable ingredients. A portion of all proceeds from product sales will be dedicated to hemp education and initiatives.

"Hemp is one of the most versatile and sustainable plants on earth, and we believe that the union of hemp and sparkling water is truly a marriage made in heaven," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol; which now share a strategic partnership. "Hemp-infused beverages can contribute to a healthy, hydrated lifestyle and overall sense of wellness, and we can't wait to see the looks on people's faces when they get to try these delicious drinks."

Hemp Rain® beverages take advantage of CBD Naturals®' proprietary ingredient PhytoFXTM, a cannabinoid complex powered with colloidal smart delivery technology. CBD Naturals® Hemp Rain® products provide antioxidants to feed the body and support renewal, as well as beta-caryophyllene for a synergistic entourage effect between ingredients; they are designed to support hydration, the immune system and a sense of well-being.

"These drinks are all about transforming basic hydration and refreshment into a balancing boost for your body and mind," Berry added.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

Contact:

Logan Lidster

press@carlsbadnaturals.com

844-877-7908

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-naturals-to-make-it-rain-with-new-hemp-rain-line-at-international-cannabis-business-conference-vancouver-300669988.html

SOURCE CBD Naturals

Related Links

http://cbdnaturals.com

