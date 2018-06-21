CBD Naturals® to Unveil Brand-New Source of Bliss at International Cannabis Business Conference Vancouver

"Great for on-the-go and when you need a pick-me-up, Bliss Me is all about blissing out and connecting back to your best self," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol; which now share a strategic partnership. "When you need a little more bliss in your day, whether it be relaxation, energy or focus, you can drop into wellness by adding Bliss Me to your favorite beverage."

Bliss Me™ beverage enhancers come in seven varieties for different purposes, including Sleep, Calm, Focus, Rescue, Immune, Energy and Hangover. Just a few drops provide a full serving and flavor's a full bottle of water. With no added sugar and all-natural flavors and colors, the drops are vegan and non-GMO to enhance a healthy lifestyle.

The magic ingredient in Bliss Me™ is a complex of CBD derived from hops (humulus lupulus), blended with beta-caryophyllene and enhanced with smart delivery technology. Together, CBD and beta-caryophyllene support your body's own anandamide – a neurotransmitter dubbed "the bliss molecule." The enzyme FAAH in our bodies can convert your anandamide into other compounds. However, CBD has been reported to block FAAH from breaking down our anandamide, talk about a blissful ingredient! Each Bliss Me™ beverage enhancer contains concentrated hops-derived CBD plus other carefully selected botanicals to promote each individual product variety.

Because the CBD in Bliss Me™ is derived form hops (humulus lupulus) instead of hemp, it can be sold in more markets, increasing access and availability. A portion of proceeds from all CBD Naturals hops-derived CBD products sold will be dedicated to furthering education on hemp legalization so more people may have access to its many health benefits.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

