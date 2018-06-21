CBD Naturals® Vendor Partner Adopts Innovative Low-Temp Hemp Extraction Technology

NanoSphere Technologies creates extracts from high-quality natural raw products that haven't been altered by heat. The resulting "live resin" from this breakthrough technology, preserves all constituents of the plant by extracting at room temperature, nearly eliminating degradation caused by typical processing. In addition, this innovative technology eliminates multiple steps, with no need for winterization, filtration and evaporation, delivering true full-spectrum oil right after extraction.

"As NanoSphere Technologies has continued to lead the way in the industry, we have enjoyed this strong partnership and appreciated their premier science and technology when it comes to extraction. Leveraging this breakthrough extraction method for our family of brands is the perfect next step in this growing relationship," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and founder of Isodiol, which now share a strategic partnership.

"Working with the visionary leadership at CBD Naturals has enabled our company to further our research into groundbreaking technology, resulting in greater purity, quality and visibility in the industry," said Josh Franks, VP of Operation at NanoSphere Technologies. "We are excited to be a part of bringing a new standard in true full-spectrum hemp extracts to market."

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

