CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces New Ecommerce Website

DENVER, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC CBDD) is pleased to announce our new online ecommerce site www.blackpearlcbd.com which should be operational within the next few days. The website will offer all of our rebranded and new Black Pearl CBD Products. After the release of www.blackpearlcbd.com the website www.cbdhealthprofessionals.com will no longer be active. Some of our new products include an Anti-Aging Cream, Muscle Rub (pain) Cream, and 4 New Flavored Tinctures. The site will also offer reduced pricing and free shipping. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum CBD containing 0% THC. For more information on this, please refer to our website www.cbdofdenver.com.

CBD of Denver, Inc. has completed our move into the new location in Centennial, CO.

CBD Social Network www.cbdsocialnetwork.com is doing extremely well. Members have doubled since our last announcement. We hope that this part of our operations will become an integral part of our revenue stream soon. The site is receiving over 3,000+ views per day. We invite you to join and keep connected with other CBD and Cannabis users.

At CBD of Denver, Inc. we are working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD products available in the marketplace today. We are continuing to develop new products and explore potential merger / acquisition candidates which could potentially impact our revenue structure.

