CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces our Black Pearl CBD Reef Friendly Sunscreen is Available for Purchase. Happy New Year!

DENVER, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy New Year! CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC CBDD) is pleased to announce our Black Pearl CBD Reef Friendly Sunscreen is now available for purchase. Designed for the ecological minded lifestyle, Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen provides true broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. The SPF 30+ formula protects you from 97% of the sun's burning rays. No matter where your next adventure takes you, Black Pearl's new Sunscreen is ready to slip into your backpack or pocket. We love the ocean and reefs. Our special formula contains no Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Parabens or Fragrances so it does not impact the ecology of the ocean. Typical Sunscreens wash off your body when you swim and shower and enter the marine environment. Common chemical sunscreen ingredients, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, are associated with coral bleaching and damaging the reefs. Reefs are important to the ocean ecology, but unfortunately almost 50% of the worlds coral reefs are endanger of dying. Using Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen will help prevent the coral reefs from bleaching and hopefully allow them to repopulate. For extra protection, we infused a Full Spectrum, All Natural Hemp extract containing 0% THC to baby your skin. Be kind to your skin and protect it against sunburn while gently restoring its natural supple texture. Lather on Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen and go surfing, swimming, snorkeling, paddle boarding or just relaxing on the beach and know that you are protecting the oceans and reefs from toxic pollutants. Also great for backpacking, skiing, tennis or any outdoor sport where you need sun protection. Remember, anything you put on your skin, no matter where you are on the continent,will eventually wash off and filter its way to the ocean.

Our other new products including a 1% Hemp Oil and Flavored Lip Balm containing 25% Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, are selling well. The Lip Balm is especially helpful in reducing dried lips, cold sores and keeping your lips kissing fresh. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, containing 0% THC.

Pricing on our new Sunscreen is very reasonable which includes free shipping. For more information on this, please refer to our website www.blackpearlcbd.com.

CBD Social Network www.cbdsocialnetwork.com is still experiencing an increase in new users and we are excited about 2020.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD and Hemp Cannabinoid Extract products available in the marketplace today. We are continuing to develop new products and we are getting close to a potential merger / acquisition candidate which could potentially impact our revenue structure.

Thank you for your support.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

