CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces Relationship Sourcing Hemp for Swiss Subsidiary

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network today announces that they have established a working relationship with a Denver based company to supply Hemp flower.

CBDD has agreed to a working relationship with a Denver based company to supply up to two tons of hemp per month to CBDD's Rockflowr subsidiary. Marcel Gamma explains "We are very excited about our new relationship, giving us much-needed product to fill outstanding orders and expand our sales in Switzerland and other countries. We have worked out the details of the supply chain and product is arriving in Switzerland without any problems."

Sourcing product from the United States gives Rockflowr a steady supply of high-grade hemp flower. They have been expanding at a rapid pace and opening a supply chain from Denver is allowing them to broaden their sales base in Switzerland and throughout Europe.

CBD Welt 24, GmbH is also expanding their production/distribution of pollen and is currently looking to purchase a larger pollen extraction machine. Selling pollen has become a very profitable segment of their business. CBD Welt 24 is not only selling raw pollen, but also pressing the pollen into blocks, similar to Hashish, only without the THC. CBD Welt 24 is still on track to harvest every month and is seeking to expand its operations.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Products are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

