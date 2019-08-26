CBD Of Denver, Inc. (CBDD) Announces Relaunch Of Our E-Commerce Web Site

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC CBDD) is pleased to announce the relaunch of our E-Commerce Web Site www.blackpearlcbd.com. The website will offer all of our rebranded and new Black Pearl CBD Products. After the relaunch of www.blackpearlcbd.com the website www.cbdhealthprofessionals.com will no longer be active. Some of our new products include a 10% Tincture and Flavored Lip Balm containing 25% CBD. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, containing 0% THC. The site will also offer reduced pricing and free shipping. For more information on this, please refer to our website www.blackpearlcbd.com.

Over the last 3 months, CBD of Denver, Inc. has had numerous problems with banking and credit card processing. These issues have finally been resolved and we are now able to move forward with our business plan.

CBD Social Network www.cbdsocialnetwork.com is doing extremely well. We are getting to the point where we will soon be able attract advertisers. We hope that this part of our operations will become an integral part of our revenue stream. Maurice Bright, Head of I.T., recently launched a new CBD and Medical Cannabis web app called Patient Corner housed inside CBD Social Network (shortlink: http://bit.ly/patientcornercbdsn) which has increased overall traffic 170% since going live. "The objective behind Patient Corner is to minimize the misinformation on the web concerning CBD and Medical Marijuana's place in the healthcare industry."

At CBD of Denver, Inc. we are working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD and Hemp Cannabinoid Extract products available in the marketplace today. We are continuing to develop new products and explore potential merger / acquisition candidates which could potentially impact our revenue structure.

Thank you for your support during this difficult period.

