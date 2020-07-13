CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces the Largest Transaction in Company History

DENVER, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network are pleased to announce CBD of Denver, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Rockflowr GmbH has signed a purchase agreement which lead to its largest sale to date.

On June 30, Rockflowr GmbH entered into an agreement for 24 months with a Swiss company for the sale of bulk CBD flower. The first purchase by the customer was signed on July 7, for 500 kgs (more than half a ton) of Hybrid Indoor CBD Flower. This one sale amounted to 341,500 CHF or approximately $363,000 USD in revenue. If the purchaser is satisfied with the product, they have agreed to purchase an additional 1,000 kgs per week for an initial 3-month trial period. Total revenue per week could exceed 680,000 CHF or 2,728,000 CHF per month.

"This is the largest sale in company history and we are very excited to be able to share this information with our current and future investors," said CBDD CEO Marcel Gamma.

In its upcoming quarterly report for the second quarter, CBD of Denver, Inc. will be reporting revenue for both Rockflowr GmbH and CBD Welt 24 GmbH as of the date each company was acquired and not for their own full quarter. We will disclose their full quarterly sales separately from the financial statements

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. All our products, are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbdofdenver.com/

