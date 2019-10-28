CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces the launch of our new Black Pearl CBD Hemp Oil

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) is pleased to announce the launch of our all new Black Pearl CBD line of Hemp Oil Products. These new products are manufactured with the same quality as out more expensive CBD Tinctures. As with all of our current products, our new Hemp Oil Products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract containing 0% THC and have the same efficacy as our CBD products.

Our other new products including a 10% Tincture and Flavored Lip Balm containing 25% Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, are selling well. The Lip Balm is especially helpful in reducing dried lips, cold sores and keeping your lips kissing fresh. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, containing 0% THC.

Pricing on our new Hemp Oil Products are very reasonable and competitive which includes free shipping. For more information on this, please refer to our website www.blackpearlcbd.com.

We are also pleased to announce the release of Black Pearl Logo polo shirts and caps in white and black. They will be available within the next couple of weeks. Keep checking our web site for updates.

CBD Social Network www.cbdsocialnetwork.com is still experiencing an increase in new users.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD and Hemp Cannabinoid Extract products available in the marketplace today. We are continuing to develop new products and explore potential merger / acquisition candidates which could potentially impact our revenue structure.

Thank you for your support.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbdofdenver.com

