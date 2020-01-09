CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate Updates

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC:CBDD), a full-line CBD / Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells its Black Pearl CBD products to retail users, announced today that its has signed a letter of intent with I'M Canabiz, AG with regards to an acquisition.

I'M Canabiz, AG is a privately held company incorporated under the laws of Switzerland. It controls a cannabis farm in Switzerland and is looking to acquire a Swiss-based hemp farm. Both cannabis and hemp are legal to grow and sell in Switzerland.

CBDD's CEO, Nicholas Sprung, said "We are diligently working on a definitive agreement and will keep investors informed of our progress. We have agreed to basic terms, and we are excited to work with a Swiss entity that is knowledgeable about our product and that has significantly greater financial resources than CBDD."

CBDD also reported that its website www.cbdsocialnetwork.com continues to experience an increase in new users and has been contacted by numerous companies interested in possible advertising space.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD and Hemp extract products available in the marketplace today. We plan to continue to develop new and exciting products.

About CBDD

CBD of Denver, Inc. is developing a unique brand of innovative CBD products and CBD social networking websites. The company's website www.blackpearlcbd.com offers all of the company's branded Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products. Some of the company's new products include a Lip balm with 25% CBD, Reef Friendly Sunscreen with CBD, and 4 New Flavored Tinctures. The site offers reduced pricing and free shipping. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum CBD and Hemp oil containing 0% THC.

