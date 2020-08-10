CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate Updates

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network is providing the following Corporate updates.

CBDD's Rockflowr, GmbH subsidiary, just purchased a new vacuum packaging machine for flowers and is in the process of shipping sample packs to CBD stores throughout Europe. Rockflowr is also pleased to announce it opened its first account in France. The first sale was for more than 52,000 CHF (approximately $57,00) and we received an additional order for 72,500 (approximately $79,000). We have also been contacted by several other buyers and hope to be able to sell more product to France in the near future.

CBD Welt 24, GmbH, is on schedule to have harvests every month. CBD Welt just sold its harvest from July to the same group that purchased the prior month's harvest. We are currently working on a new website for CBD Welt 24 and will have online live cameras for each facility. When we finish with our updates, we will link the website to the CBD Corporate website.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is developing 3 new products for their Black Pearl CBD website. The first product is a CBN/CBG gel cap which will be sold in 30 count per bottle. Reports show that CBN and CBG can help with sleep and relaxation. The second product is a CBD pain stick containing 3.8% full spectrum CBD and the third product, which will be introduced last, is a CBD lotion, to help skin look younger and relieve pain.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Products are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbdofdenver.com/

