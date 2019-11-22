CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate Updates and Black Friday Sale

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC CBDD) will have a Black Friday Sale starting on Monday the 25th of November. The discount will be 40% site wide, while supplies last.

We are also pleased to announce the launch of our Black Pearl CBD Reef Friendly Sunscreen. Designed for the ecological minded lifestyle, Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen provides true broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. The SPF 30+ formula protects you from 97% of the sun's burning rays. It has been found that chemicals from sunscreen are a contributing factor to ocean reef bleaching. We love the ocean and reefs, so our new formula contains no Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Parabens or toxic Fragrances so you can protect your skin and save the Oceans.

We also infused the sunscreen with our Full Spectrum, All Natural CBD containing 0% THC. Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen is ready to tag along on any adventure. Put on Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen and go surfing, swimming, snorkeling, paddle boarding or just relaxing on the beach and know that you are protecting the oceans and reefs from toxic pollutants. We have hired an Internet Marketing Company and an Influencer to help introduce the Sunscreen product. Look for the new sunscreen to be available for sale in the next 2- 3 weeks.

Our new Flavored Lip Balms containing 25% CBD are selling well. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, containing 0% THC. Pricing on our new Sunscreen is very reasonable which includes free shipping.

We have also released a new line of hats and polo shirts in time for the holidays. For more information on this, please refer to our website www.blackpearlcbd.com.

CBD Social Network www.cbdsocialnetwork.com is still experiencing an increase on new users.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD and Hemp Cannabinoid Extract products available in the marketplace today. We are continuing to develop new products and we continue to work diligently on potential merger / acquisition candidates and anticipate to have news soon, which could potentially impact our revenue structure.

Thank you for your support.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

