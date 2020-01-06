CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Is Pleased to Announce a Reduction of Our Long Term Debt

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC CBDD) is pleased to announce that we have been able to reduce our long-term debt by $400,957.00 leaving an inherited debt balance of $634,825 which will be reflected in our year end financials. This should make our Company more attractive to both investors and potential merger / acquisition candidates. We will continue our efforts to further reduce our aging debt. Over the past two quarters, we have experienced issues with our accountant and attorney with regards to uploading financial information to OTC Markets. We have made, long over due, changes and these issues should not be problem in the future.

We have had an excellent response to our new Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen. To offer the consumer a more complete line, Black Pearl CBD Reef Friendly Sunscreen will soon be available in 4oz bottles. Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen provides true broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. The SPF 30+ formula protects you from 97% of the sun's burning rays. Our special formula contains no Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Parabens or Fragrances so it does not impact the ecology of the ocean. For extra protection, we infused a Full Spectrum, All Natural Hemp extract containing 0% THC to baby your skin. Protect your skin against sunburn and gently restoring its natural supple texture while helping protect the Reefs.

Our 1% Hemp Oil and Flavored Lip Balm containing 25% Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, are still available. The Lip Balm is especially helpful in reducing dried lips, cold sores and keeping your lips kissing fresh. All of our products are made with 100% organic, full spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, containing 0% THC. Pricing on our new Sunscreens are very reasonable which includes free shipping. For more information on all our products, please refer to our website www.blackpearlcbd.com.

CBD Social Network www.cbdsocialnetwork.com is doing well and we hope to start generating revenue by the 2nd quarter of 2020..

CBD of Denver, Inc. is working hard to bring you one of the finest CBD and Hemp Cannabinoid Extract products available in the marketplace today. We are continuing to develop new products and are in discussions with potential merger / acquisition candidates which could potentially impact our revenue structure.

Thank you for your support.

