CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Provides Corporate Updates

"We feel it is very important for our company to have audited financial statements to give our shareholders and new investors' confidence in the numbers that we report. This is the first step for us to becoming fully reporting and applying for a QB listing. We are looking forward to a fantastic new year," explained Marcel Gamma, company CEO.

Rockflowr Exchange, Rockflowr Retail and Rockflowr Production have hired a new web design company. New websites for all three companies should be up by the end of January. New cameras have been installed in Rockflowr's grow facilities, offices and warehouse. It is planned that the cameras will be connected to the new websites so that the Company's operations would be available for viewing.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

