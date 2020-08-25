CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Reports Revenue for First 45 Days of Q3

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network reports revenue for the first 45 days of Q3.

CBDD is extremely excited to announce that for the first 45 days of the third quarter the Company had total revenue of approximately $1,410,000 USD.

Rockflowr, GmbH was responsible for about 87% of the revenue, CBD Welt 24, GmbH, with several harvests already completed and sold, accounted for approximately 12% of the total revenue, and Black Pearl accounted for the remaining revenue.

While Rockflowr has developed new relationships in Belgium, France and Germany, the bulk of their business is still derived from Switzerland.

CBD Welt 24 expects that with new greenhouses and an indoor grow coming online, revenue will increase over the next few months. CBD Welt 24 has extended its business to include extracting CBD Pollen and producing CBD oils from leftover biomass.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is in the process of hiring a new web engineer and social media coordinator. This person will be in charge of redesigning CBD of Denver, Inc. homepage, Black Pearl CBD ecommerce site and completely upgrade CBD Social Network site. We look forward to unifying all the sites with a similar look, feel and presentation.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Products are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbdofdenver.com/

