CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD): Rockflowr's New Marketing Campaign has Proven Effective!

In late October, Rockflowr GmbH, renamed Rockflowr Exchange started a new marketing campaign to expand its sales channels throughout Switzerland and Europe for selling CBD flower, oil and isolates. Since then, revenue has grown significantly. "Some days our showroom is full of wholesale customers and we have people 4-5 deep waiting outside," exclaimed Marcel Gamma, CBDD's CEO.

Rockflowr's business has spread outside of Switzerland throughout the EU. Rockflowr is becoming known for being able to source and sell the finest quality flower in Europe, attracting customers from all parts of the EU. Over the last two weeks Rockflowr has received commitments for nearly 1,000,000 CHF in recurring orders from EU based customers. "Our business is growing rapidly and 2021 could be an incredible year for our company," stated Pascal Siegenthaler, Rockflowr Managing Director of Sales.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD, through its e-commerce website, offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of the cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is extremely effective and is the finest in the industry. CBD of Denver, Inc. is offering several new products including a new skin cream, CBD speed stick and CBN gel caps, which are now available on their updated website www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

