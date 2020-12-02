CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Switzerland is Working on a Pilot Program to Permit Temporary Production and Sale of Marijuana.

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD hemp products and a producer and distributor of CBD products in Switzerland today discusses the Swiss pilot program to permit temporary production and distribution of marijuana.

In June 2020 the lower house of Switzerland's Federal Assembly approved a bill for a five-year pilot research program for the temporary production and distribution of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes. Marijuana Business Daily reported that it could lead to the normalization of cannabis in Switzerland. The pilot program is intended to provide scientific arguments for a national debate on the opportunity to legally regulate cannabis for adult consumers, according to an expert quoted in the Marijuana Business Daily article. The upper house, the Conseil des Etats approved the bill in September. The bill includes a provision that the cannabis is to be grown by Swiss farmers

"If the pilot program is successful, CBD of Denver, Inc, Rockflowr Exchange, Rockflowr Production and Rockflowr Retail could dramatically benefit by using their expertise in CBD and hemp industry to move into the very lucrative marijuana business" explained Marcel Gamma.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Products are available and look for a new updated website soon at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

