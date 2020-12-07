CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) The Company is working on an Agreement to Supply a Swiss Chain Store with CBD Products

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD hemp products and a producer and distributor of CBD products in Switzerland is in negotiations with a Swiss chain store to supply CBD products.

This week Rockflowr Exchange made their first sale of CBD products to Switzerland's Spar Retail outlets. Spar has retail grocery outlets throughout Switzerland, signaling what could be the beginning of the mainstreaming of the Rockflowr brand and CBD products in Switzerland.

The US House passed the MORE Act last week, seeking to decriminalize marijuana and remove it as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. The US Senate must also approve the bill before it can be sent to the president who can sign the bill into law or veto it. Should the bill become law, this will present an opportunity for CBDD to possibly sell Cannabis products in the US and to bring its Rockflowr brand and products to the US.

"We are very excited about the news that the US House passed the MORE Act to decriminalize and deschedule marijuana and look forward to the federal legalization of marijuana. When marijuana becomes legal on the federal level, we will look into selling both CBD and marijuana related products in the US. We are also very pleased with our negotiations with Spar, we have been working on this project for quite some time," stated CBDD CEO Marcel Gamma.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC. CBDD just received word that their new ecommerce website will be operational by the end of next week and can be found at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbdofdenver.com/

