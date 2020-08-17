­­­CBD Oil Manufacturer NuLeaf Naturals Achieves Second Year on the Inc. 5000 List for 2020

"NuLeaf Naturals is very grateful to be included in the Inc. list two years in a row," said VP of Operations Ian Kelly. "We continue to work hard to provide exceptional products and the highest caliber customer service. To be recognized by Inc. magazine in this way is truly a validation of our commitment to excellence, and a testament to our hard-working staff and partners."

The Colorado-based company continues to grow despite recent changes in the global economy and state and local operating procedures related to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Ian Kelly says, "Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has maintained its commitment to create the highest quality CBD products, with consumer safety and transparency at the core of that promise. Our FDA registered production facility is cGMP certified and ISO 7 accredited, and we have always maintained policies and procedures that exceed recommendations by public health authorities."

NuLeaf Naturals creates full spectrum CBD products extracted from organic hemp plants grown on licensed Colorado farms. NuLeaf's CBD oils and softgels are distributed to thousands of retail locations throughout the U.S. and shipped worldwide. The company is committed to providing consumers with safe, consistent, and effective CBD products that are independently verified by third party labs.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 list is now available online, and the top 500 companies will be featured in Inc. Magazine's September issue, available on newsstands starting August 18. NuLeaf Naturals appears as #16 on the list, among the ranks of Inc. 5000 brands such as Oracle, Intuit, Zappos, Clif Bar, Microsoft, Patagonia, and more. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a substantial three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

NuLeaf Naturals also received Inc. 5000 Honors as the #2 top Denver company, #2 top Colorado company, and #4 top Health company.

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering hemp CBD oil companies. The company's vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil is organic and contains all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form.

Visit nuleafnaturals.com or email [email protected]. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

