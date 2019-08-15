CBD Oil Manufacturer NuLeaf Naturals Ranks Number 11 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 11,949%

"Here at NuLeaf Naturals , we have remained deeply committed to creating a superior product and providing exceptional customer service," says Ian Kelly, VP of Operations. "We are honored to receive such a prestigious ranking from Inc., and we congratulate and thank our exceptional team members and partners, whose tireless commitment to quality have made this growth possible."

NuLeaf Naturals full spectrum CBD oil is extracted from 100% organic hemp plants grown on licensed farms in Colorado. NuLeaf Naturals is distributed to approximately 1600 retail locations across the United States and is committed to providing consumers safe, consistent, and effective CBD products that are independently verified by third party labs.

Inc.com features an online list of the 2019 Inc. 5000, and the top 500 companies are featured in the magazine's September issue, available on newsstands starting August 20. This year's list shows remarkable growth as compared to lists from prior years. The average three-year growth on this year's list was 454 percent, with aggregate revenue of $237.7 billion in 2018.

As #11 on the list, NuLeaf Naturals now joins an elite group of well-known Inc. 5000 brands such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, Dell, Patagonia, Jamba Juice, Clif Bar, and Pandora.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

NuLeaf Naturals also received Inc. 5000 Honors as the #1 top Denver company, #1 top Colorado company, and #3 top Consumer Products and Services company.

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering hemp cbd oil companies. The company vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil is 100% organic and contains all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form.

Visit nuleafnaturals.com or email contact@nuneafnaturals.com. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

