CBD Oil Market size to grow by USD 5,361.32 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing millennial population in key cannabis markets to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD oil market is set to grow by USD 5,361.32 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 27.63% during the forecast period. The growing millennial population in key cannabis markets is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the adverse effects of CBD oil products may impede the market growth. Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The cbd oil market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Oil Market 2023-2027

CBD Oil Market Sizing

CBD Oil Market Forecast

CBD Oil Market Analysis

CBD Oil Market - Vendor Landscape

The global CBD oil market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The performance of manufacturers may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and will also affect vendors' businesses. The CBD oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

BIOTA Biosciences LLC

CannazALL

Cannoid LLC

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol

Endoca BV

Folium Biosciences

Gaia Botanics

Green Roads Inc.

Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd.

Isodiol International Inc.

Kazmira LLC

Medical Marijuana Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

PharmaHemp d.o.o.

Silver Shadow Ventures LLC

Tilray Brands Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. - The company offers CBD oil such as Aurora CBD drops.

The company offers CBD oil such as Aurora CBD drops. BIOTA Biosciences LLC - The company offers CBD oil such as Biota premium CBD oil.

The company offers CBD oil such as Biota premium CBD oil. CannazALL - The company offers CBD oil such as full spectrum chocolate mint CBD oil.

CBD Oil Market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medical, personal use, pharmaceutical, and wellness), product (marijuana-derived CBD oil and hemp-derived CBD oil), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the medical segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. CBD oil is widely used to treat various medical conditions as recommended by doctors. Patients use it orally through inhalation or as marijuana-infused edibles or is applied topically. CBD is also used to treat anxiety, pain, dystonia, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, and a variety of other illnesses. It helps to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and to alleviate Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) symptoms. Hence, such widespread application of CBD oil in medicine will augment the growth of the global cannabidiol (CBD) oil market through the medical segment during the forecast period.

CBD Oil Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the leading country in the region for CBD oil products. It is followed by Canada. As of 2020, the use of CBD oil was legal in Canada but in the US, only 98.61% population is allowed to use CBD oil. North America has a significant concentration of leading CBD oil product companies. A majority of the hemp producers and manufacturers in the region are based in Canada. CV Sciences Inc. (CV Sciences), Gaia Botanics, Medical Marijuana Inc. (Medical Marijuana), Isodiol International Inc. (Isodol), Elixinol Global Ltd. (Elixinol), and NuLeaf Naturals LLC (NuLeaf), are operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market in North America. Moreover, the growing penetration of hemp oil in e-commerce websites and advancements in production technologies, such as microfluidizer technology, is also expected to drive the growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CBD oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the CBD oil market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CBD oil market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the CBD oil market vendors

CBD Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,361.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 26.41 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads Inc., Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Isodiol International Inc., Kazmira LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, PharmaHemp d.o.o., Silver Shadow Ventures LLC, and Tilray Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CBD oil market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Personal use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

12.4 BIOTA Biosciences LLC

12.5 CannazALL

12.6 Canopy Growth Corp.

12.7 CBD American Shaman LLC

12.8 CV Sciences Inc.

12.9 Elixinol

12.10 Endoca BV

12.11 Folium Biosciences

12.12 Gaia Botanics

12.13 Green Roads Inc.

12.14 Isodiol International Inc.

12.15 Medical Marijuana Inc.

12.16 NuLeaf Naturals LLC

12.17 Tilray Brands Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

