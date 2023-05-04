CBD Oil Market size to grow by USD 5,361.32 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing millennial population in key cannabis markets to drive the market growth - Technavio

May 04, 2023, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD oil market is set to grow by USD 5,361.32 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 27.63% during the forecast period. The growing millennial population in key cannabis markets is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the adverse effects of CBD oil products may impede the market growth. Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The cbd oil market covers the following areas:
CBD Oil Market Sizing
CBD Oil Market Forecast
CBD Oil Market Analysis
CBD Oil Market - Vendor Landscape
The global CBD oil market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The performance of manufacturers may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and will also affect vendors' businesses. The CBD oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- BIOTA Biosciences LLC
- CannazALL
- Cannoid LLC
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- CBD American Shaman LLC
- CV Sciences Inc.
- Elixinol
- Endoca BV
- Folium Biosciences
- Gaia Botanics
- Green Roads Inc.
- Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd.
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Kazmira LLC
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- NuLeaf Naturals LLC
- PharmaHemp d.o.o.
- Silver Shadow Ventures LLC
- Tilray Brands Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Vendor Offerings
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. - The company offers CBD oil such as Aurora CBD drops.
- BIOTA Biosciences LLC - The company offers CBD oil such as Biota premium CBD oil.
- CannazALL - The company offers CBD oil such as full spectrum chocolate mint CBD oil.
For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes
CBD Oil Market - Key Market Segmentation
This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medical, personal use, pharmaceutical, and wellness), product (marijuana-derived CBD oil and hemp-derived CBD oil), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the medical segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. CBD oil is widely used to treat various medical conditions as recommended by doctors. Patients use it orally through inhalation or as marijuana-infused edibles or is applied topically. CBD is also used to treat anxiety, pain, dystonia, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, and a variety of other illnesses. It helps to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and to alleviate Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) symptoms. Hence, such widespread application of CBD oil in medicine will augment the growth of the global cannabidiol (CBD) oil market through the medical segment during the forecast period.
View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the various market segments.
CBD Oil Market - Regional Market Outlook
North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the leading country in the region for CBD oil products. It is followed by Canada. As of 2020, the use of CBD oil was legal in Canada but in the US, only 98.61% population is allowed to use CBD oil. North America has a significant concentration of leading CBD oil product companies. A majority of the hemp producers and manufacturers in the region are based in Canada. CV Sciences Inc. (CV Sciences), Gaia Botanics, Medical Marijuana Inc. (Medical Marijuana), Isodiol International Inc. (Isodol), Elixinol Global Ltd. (Elixinol), and NuLeaf Naturals LLC (NuLeaf), are operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market in North America. Moreover, the growing penetration of hemp oil in e-commerce websites and advancements in production technologies, such as microfluidizer technology, is also expected to drive the growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market in the region during the forecast period.
For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report
What are the key data covered in this report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CBD oil market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the CBD oil market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the CBD oil market
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the CBD oil market vendors
Subscribe to gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The marijuana market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 48,197.88 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (medical marijuana and recreational marijuana), type (oil, tinctures, and flower), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing legalization of marijuana is notably driving the market growth.
The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.39%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers CBD-infused cosmetics market segmentation by product (skincare, make-up and haircare, fragrances, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization is notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth.
|
CBD Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.63%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,361.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
26.41
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads Inc., Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Isodiol International Inc., Kazmira LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, PharmaHemp d.o.o., Silver Shadow Ventures LLC, and Tilray Brands Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global CBD oil market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global CBD oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Personal use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Personal use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Personal use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Personal use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Personal use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Wellness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wellness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Marijuana derived CBD oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Marijuana derived CBD oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Hemp derived CBD oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hemp derived CBD oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 BIOTA Biosciences LLC
- Exhibit 123: BIOTA Biosciences LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 124: BIOTA Biosciences LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: BIOTA Biosciences LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 CannazALL
- Exhibit 126: CannazALL - Overview
- Exhibit 127: CannazALL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: CannazALL - Key offerings
- 12.6 Canopy Growth Corp.
- Exhibit 129: Canopy Growth Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Canopy Growth Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Canopy Growth Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 CBD American Shaman LLC
- Exhibit 134: CBD American Shaman LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 135: CBD American Shaman LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: CBD American Shaman LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 CV Sciences Inc.
- Exhibit 137: CV Sciences Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: CV Sciences Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: CV Sciences Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: CV Sciences Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Elixinol
- Exhibit 141: Elixinol - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Elixinol - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Elixinol - Key offerings
- 12.10 Endoca BV
- Exhibit 144: Endoca BV - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Endoca BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Endoca BV - Key offerings
- 12.11 Folium Biosciences
- Exhibit 147: Folium Biosciences - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Folium Biosciences - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Folium Biosciences - Key offerings
- 12.12 Gaia Botanics
- Exhibit 150: Gaia Botanics - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Gaia Botanics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Gaia Botanics - Key offerings
- 12.13 Green Roads Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Green Roads Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Green Roads Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Green Roads Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Isodiol International Inc.
- Exhibit 156: Isodiol International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Isodiol International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Isodiol International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Exhibit 159: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 NuLeaf Naturals LLC
- Exhibit 162: NuLeaf Naturals LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 163: NuLeaf Naturals LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: NuLeaf Naturals LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 Tilray Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 165: Tilray Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Tilray Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Tilray Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Tilray Brands Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article