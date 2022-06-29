CBD Oil Market size to witness USD 3.97 Bn growth | Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., and CBD American Shaman LLC among others identified as key players | Technavio

The global CBD oil market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. Some vendors are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC are identified as key market participants.

The growing millennial population in key cannabis markets has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, adverse effects of CBD oil products might hamper the market growth.

CBD Oil Market Segmentation

The global CBD oil market is segmented as below:

Product

Marijuana Derived CBD Oil



Hemp-Deriveded CBD Oil

The market growth in the marijuana-derived CBD oil segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing number of countries legalizing marijuana and the rising number of organized retailing outlets offering CBD oil-based products are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



South America



Europe



APAC



MEA

North America is the dominant region, occupying 37% of the global market share. The presence of a large number of hemp producers and manufacturers is driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for CBD Oil in North America.

CBD Oil Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD oil market vendors

CBD Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.16 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads of Florida LLC, Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Isodiol International Inc., Kazmira LLC, Leafly Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Pharmahemp, Silver Shadow Ventures LLC, and Tilray Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

