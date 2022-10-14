CBD Oil Market Size Worth $15+ Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 31+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " CBD Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography", the global CBD oil market size is expected to grow from USD 2.42 billion in 2021 to USD 15.66 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Global CBD Oil Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.42 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 15.66 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Endoca; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Nuleaf Naturals, LLC; Elixinol Global Limited; CV Sciences, Inc.; Canopy Growth, Folium Biosciences, Bluebird Botanicals (Gaia Botanicals LLC), Globalcannabinoids.IO Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global CBD Oil Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00021104/

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "CBD Oil Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil and Hemp-Derived CBD Oil), Application (Pain Relive, Anxiety and Depression, Acne Treatment, and Other Application), Distribution Channel (Online-distribution, Pharmacies, and Food & Grocery Stores), and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Endoca; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Nuleaf Naturals, LLC; Elixinol Global Limited; CV Sciences, Inc.; Canopy Growth, and Folium Biosciences are the leading market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were also analyzed during the course study to get a holistic view of the global CBD oil market.

CBD Oil has a wide range of applications in medical and healthcare sectors as it is utilized to relieve pain. It is also being deployed in the prevention of anxiety and depression. For instance, according to a study from Michigan University, in 2021, out of 878 patients with fibromyalgia, 72% of patients with fibromyalgia reported using CBD oil to manage their pain. Therefore, CBD helped decrease their pain compared to other drug therapies. Thus, the widespread use of CBD products and changing consumer opinion have increased the adoption of CBD products, propelling global CBD oil market statistics.

Moreover, advanced technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and genetic engineering, have transformed the cannabis industry. Artificial Intelligence is a huge splash in the cannabis market. With the help of AI, players can optimize for environmental modifications and genetically modify the strains of the product. They can also adapt to the required CBD level and alter the genetic makeup of the plants to produce the types of strains that sell best.

They use the information by leveraging user data to help medical marijuana retailers forecast supply and demand and change inventory and delivery. Cannabase, another company, uses analytics to aid cannabis businesses in determining market trends, price fluctuations, and volume changes. It has been suggested that the costs of cannabis are likely to decline with the increase in competition, making it more important than ever for businesses to use big data to gain insight into competitors, choose the right sales techniques, and target the right markets during the forecast period. Moreover, genetic engineering is also making its way into the industry. One example is CanBreed, which is performing CRISPR editing to develop seeds.

The healing benefits of cannabidiol also provide opportunities for demand in health and wellness objectives and, therefore, are driving the global CBD oil market growth. Furthermore, the rising acceptance of cannabis among the population is also boosting the demand for cannabis-infused consumable products. The increasing popularity of recreational marijuana has led to the development of CBD-infused products, including confectionary and bakery products. The oil in the edible had the maximum demand due to customer preference. Customers mostly prefer sophisticated, discrete, and appealing methods of consuming their CBD supplements, creating many options to sell CBD edibles in various formats, such as beverages, gummies, and chocolate.

Many startups are exploring how to use this technology to improve their ability to ship products worldwide. For instance, Eaze, a California-based company, utilizes technology to give cannabis deliveries via an app.

Based on product type, the global CBD oil market is segmented into marijuana-derived CBD oil and hemp-derived CBD oil. The marijuana-derived CBD oil segment registered a majority of business share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a lucrative market pace during the forthcoming years. This is mainly due to the presence of high content of CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in marijuana compared to Hemp.

Based on application, the global CBD oil market is segmented into pain relive, anxiety & depression, acne treatment, and others. The pain-relieving segment dominated the global CBD oil market in 2021 mainly due to its modest benefits for chronic pain. Researchers suggested that CBD has benefits for relieving chronic pain, improving sleep, and reducing inflammation, but these effects are condition-specific. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the global CBD oil market is segmented into online distribution, pharmacies, and food & grocery stores. The offline distribution channel segment registered a majority of business share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a lucrative market pace during the forthcoming years. This is mainly due to increased consumer confidence in offline purchases compared to online channels. Moreover, offline channels are mostly preferred by consumers with the increase in the penetration of counterfeit products. As the market is in its infancy, the offline distribution channel is expected to account for a larger proportion throughout the forecast period.

SOURCE The Insight Partners