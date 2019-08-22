CBD Oil Producer Sunsoil on Track To Reach 100,000 Kilos of USDA Certified Organic Hemp in 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsoil, the national manufacturer of full-spectrum hemp extract (CBD oil), announced today that it will increase production to 100,000 kilos of USDA certified organic hemp for the 2020 growing season, outpacing 2019 production of approximately 35,000 kilos. Sunsoil's increased production projections are a direct result of increased retail partnerships, with Sunsoil's products expected to be sold in over 1,500 retail locations by the end of 2019.

To continue to meet the increased retail demand of whole plant CBD products, Sunsoil is in the final stages of acquiring additional farmland in Vermont.

"As the demand for CBD oil products has accelerated, retailers and consumers are recognizing that not all CBD products are equal," said Alejandro Bergad, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunsoil. "Consumers want to know that the products they are ingesting are consistently of the highest quality and meeting purity standards. Sunsoil has taken the steps to ensure that not only is our hemp USDA certified organic, but that our processing facilities are also certified organic."

In November 2018, Sunsoil received a $7 million-dollar investment by One Better Ventures, which Sunsoil has leveraged to acquire additional acreage, build a new processing center to accommodate the increased hemp demand, and hire new talent. "Scaling the operation to accommodate growing demand has been an initiative throughout 2019," said Bergad. "We've built a new organic certified processing facility that can accommodate up to 800,000 pounds per year and sustain our organic best practices. With the new facility, land and additional team members, we have the right tools to continue to scale our operation and meet growing demand for organic CBD products."

About Sunsoil

In 2015, Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil (formerly Green Mountain CBD) with an unwavering commitment to bringing the most good to the most people by farming and producing high-quality CBD and prioritizing its accessibility. With a focus on organic farming, natural processing, and community involvement, Bergad and Goldstein established their first hemp farm among the rolling hills of the Northeast Kingdom in Hardwick, Vermont because of the nutrient rich soil, pure water and a population with generations of experience working the land. In 2018, Sunsoil received a $7MM investment from One Better Ventures, an investor and strategic advisor with executive management history at Burt's Bees, and Seventh Generation that fuels scalability for expansion. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com.

