CBD Oracle is Hiring a Part-Time Cannabis Reviewer for $30K a Year

TUSTIN, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based review site, CBD Oracle, is looking to pay someone up to $30,000 a year to smoke cannabis at home every day and write, or vlog, about it. The perfect job for social distancing, beating pandemic restrictions, and recession. The reviewer will receive the latest and best cannabis goods currently on the market to test and evaluate, including new strains, oils, edibles, vaporizers, infused beverages, and intimacy lubes.

CBD Oracle reviewer is testing the quality of a new CBD oil product.

"If you have a way with words and a passion for cannabis, you'll love this gig. You get to spend your days telling fellow pot connoisseurs and medical patients which strains to avoid and which ones are going to be their best buds forever," said CBD Oracle Senior Editor Alisdair Mans Cornwell.

The job requires a passionate cannabis enthusiast with healthy stamina to smoke and consume weed or drop cannabis oil every day. The candidate must have deep knowledge of the plant and the ability to educate and entertain a large audience.

Emphasis on cannabis education is paramount. The majority of the U.S. now has some level of access to cannabis products, resulting in more people entering into the market and seeking out the very best, most effective products available to them. This is often a difficult and confusing journey to take, especially with the thousands of products already out there.

"We're really at the precipice of something great in the cannabis industry. As legalization and cultural acceptance across the majority of the US continues to increase, we need to make sure everyone knows which products are safe, effective, and 100% useful," adds Alisdair.

You can find more information about this position and how to apply here: https://cbdoracle.com/news/cannabis-reviewer-job. The company is accepting applications through May 10, 2021. The start date for the position is June 1, 2021.

About CBD Oracle

CBD Oracle is a California-based online magazine dedicated to cannabis and CBD education. The company has made it its mission to provide specialized, expert advice to those who need it, publishing detailed, informative, and entertaining articles, guides, and reviews, all backed by the latest scientific studies and research.

